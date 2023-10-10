Auria is Empowering Women and Saving Lives through Early Breast Cancer Detection

Cutting-Edge Technology Increases the Impact of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Veronica Handcock heard about Auria's breast cancer screening through her employer, Simmons Foods based in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, she immediately signed up to receive a test kit in the mail. Veronica had been getting yearly mammograms since the age of 35, but a simple at-home test called Auria, changed her breast health journey forever.

Auria is the first at-home biological breast cancer screening test for women starting at age 30. Auria is a product of award-winning Namida Lab, using the power of tears to research and develop novel cancer detection tests.

After receiving her results, Veronica scheduled a clinical consultation with one of Auria's breast health specialists. Having results showing an elevated level of biomarkers and empowered by her consultation, Veronica scheduled a mammogram which led to a biopsy that indicated cancer. This ultimately led Veronica to take the step towards a bilateral mastectomy for the removal of cancer.

"I typically put off my mammograms until as late as possible. If I hadn't gotten the results from the Auria test saying I was higher risk, I probably would have waited until the very last moment of the year to schedule my mammogram," says Veronica. "I'm grateful to Auria because it made me not delay, not put off what I needed to do to make sure I stayed healthy."

Powered by tears, Auria looks at protein biomarkers involved in the early inflammatory process due to any abnormalities in breast tissue and includes the opportunity to have a clinical consultation with a breast health specialist. By quantifying the concentration of specific proteins found in tears, together with age, Auria produces a score about potentially clinically relevant activity occurring in the breast tissue at the time of testing.

As we enter Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Auria is raising awareness of the importance of accessible early detection that saves lives. Auria is not a replacement for mammography, but a complement to imaging and genetic testing to give women a full picture of their breast health to empower and educate them on their journey.

