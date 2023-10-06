Gen.G Heads Into League of Legends World Championship with a New Player Kit Designed in Collaboration with Famed Apparel Brand, The Hundreds

Music Artist BIG Naughty Drops Gen.G Worlds Anthem "Rock the Cup" Along with Music Video Showcasing the Player Kit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a strong year in the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK), Gen.G returns to the League of Legends World Championship with their new Worlds jersey designed as a collaboration between global streetwear brand The Hundreds and Gen.G. This jersey is featured in the music video for Gen.G's worlds anthem, featuring breakthrough music artist "BIG Naughty," who is signed to H1GHR Music, a label founded by Gen.G's Executive Music and Entertainment Advisor, Jay Park. The track and music video release on October 7.

"Rock the Cup" follows 2021's "ALL IN" and 2022's "Rollin'"; the newest Worlds anthem for Gen.G reflects the League of Legends team ambition as they aim to win it all on the global stage.

The special edition jersey will be available for fans to purchase in Korea at GEN.G SHOP https://www.gengshop.com/ and in North America at THE HUNDREDS SHOP https://thehundreds.com/ . The Gen.G x The Hundreds Worlds 23 Jersey is priced at $85 USD and the team jacket is $100 USD.

Going into Worlds, Gen.G transforms into a "White Tiger", which historically represents a tiger becoming wiser to achieve enlightenment. The abstract tiger stripes were used as a nod to Gen.G's fandom, TigerNation, and the gradient on the item signifies Gen.G's long journey in the 2023 season.

"We're excited to meet Gen G at the intersection of street fashion, Korean culture, and esports," said Bobby Kim, co-founder of The Hundreds. "This is what the future looks like and it's happening right here, right now!"

"We adopted the White Tiger theme because this team's growth, both as individuals and as a team, has been incredible," said Gen.G CEO Arnold Hur. "The players wanted to express that the job's not finished and they are still looking to grow and prove themselves on the international stage. We worked this into our collaborations with The Hundreds and the artist BIG Naughty; the team continues to transform into Worlds."

Jay Park, who selected the artist for the song, said, "BIG Naughty went from being a relatively unknown high school rapper to now being the face of the younger generation striving for greatness everyday. His brand and spirit goes perfectly with Gen.G's mentality this year."

In addition to the special edition player kit, the music video also features a new physical and digital art component in Korea for the Hyundai Casper Micro SUV. Earlier this year, Hyundai held a design contest for Gen.G fans, with the winning prize showcasing the design on the car. The winning design is showcased in the upcoming music video.

