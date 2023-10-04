Strengthening of vertical integration: Exyte completes acquisition of pure media specialist Intega

· Closing of transaction following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals

· Expansion of Exyte's expertise and portfolio for advanced technology facilities

· Continued growth and internationalization of the Intega business

STUTTGART, Germany, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte, a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of high-tech facilities, has completed the acquisition of Intega GmbH. The transaction announced early-August 2023 closed on October 4, 2023, following receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

Germany-based Intega develops, plans, and implements high-purity media supply systems. The company's systems provide gas, water, and other chemicals for semiconductor manufacturing facilities and other advanced technology production facilities. With the acquisition of Intega, Exyte enlarges the portfolio of its Technology & Services business area which serves industries like semiconductors and life sciences.

Exyte CEO Dr. Wolfgang Büchele says: "Through the acquisition of Intega, we are enhancing our vertical integration, seamlessly aligning with our Technology & Services business area. Intega will serve as the cornerstone of our European service operation, particularly within the semiconductor industry."

Intega CEO Paul Metten says: "With Exyte, Intega has a strategic partner that will support and foster our sustained growth. Exyte will facilitate Intega's expansion within the DACH region and on a global scale, ensuring ongoing development and the successful execution of our strategy."

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise developed over more than a century, the company serves clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services from consulting to managing the implementation of turnkey solutions with the highest standards in safety and quality to its customers worldwide. Exyte creates a better future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life. In 2022, the company generated sales of €7.4 billion with around 9,000 employees worldwide. www.exyte.net

About Intega

Intega is a specialist in the development, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and service of high purity media technologies. The company's products include gas supply systems, chemical supply- and water systems that meet the high purity and safety critical requirements of their respective end markets. Intega serves primarily the semiconductor industry but is also active in the pharma industry and several high-tech markets. The company's know-how of the semiconductor production process enables the diversification into the production of customized equipment for process tool makers (OEMs). Products in this segment comprise primarily customized gas line or cooling assemblies for application in process machines and gas boxes which control the distribution of gas/air into these machines.

Being run out of Munich, Germany, the company employs dedicated people across locations in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. A significant number of employees is based permanently on selected customer sites (On Site). (Inter-)national OEM Business Development, developing strong On Sites, win & execute new Equipment & Installation projects and establish new fields of business for serving modern society are key pillars of its future. www.intega.com

