SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates PNT, KITT, TRHC

POINT Biopharma Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT)'s sale to Eli Lilly for $12.50 per share in cash. If you are a POINT Biopharma shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT)'s merger with 3D at Depth, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, 3D security holders will receive approximately 9.9326 shares of Nauticus common stock for each share of 3D common stock equivalent they own. Nauticus will also assume approximately $4.1 million of debt in the proposed transaction. If you are a Nauticus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC)'s sale to Nautic Partners for $10.50 in cash per share. If you are a Tabula Rasa shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

