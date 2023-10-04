Calamos, the Largest US Convertibles Manager, Launches CVRT, the Firm's First Active Convertibles ETF

The Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (CVRT) provides targeted exposure to the equity-sensitive segment of the US convertibles universe.





First of its kind, the new convertibles-based ETF will deliver more than four decades of Calamos' expertise in an ETF structure.





CVRT is an intelligent ETF solution with an active edge that seeks improved risk/reward over owning small and mid-cap growth stocks outright.



METRO CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos Investments LLC* ("Calamos"), a global investment manager, today announced the launch of the Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (NYSE Arca: CVRT) the first product of its kind to provide investors with targeted access to equity-sensitive convertibles in a liquid, transparent, and tax-efficient ETF framework.

Calamos Founder, Chairman, and Global CIO John P. Calamos, Sr. pioneered investing in the convertible asset class over four decades ago, and the firm is the largest US manager of convertible securities.1 CVRT marks the first time Calamos will offer a convertible strategy in an ETF structure.

"We see tremendous opportunity across the ETF landscape, and it is fitting that one of our earliest products in this space reflects our convertibles heritage," said John Koudounis, President and CEO of Calamos Investments. "Calamos remains in growth mode, and we are excited about our product development pipeline."

Calamos offers the largest and most complete spectrum of convertible strategies in the marketplace, through the firm's income-oriented closed-end funds, balanced total-return-oriented mutual funds, and UCITS. "With CVRT, we will fill a gap in the ETF marketplace, extend our convertibles fund lineup, and meet financial advisor demand for a high-growth-oriented convertibles strategy," said Mr. Calamos.

"Unlike most convertible-based ETFs that offer passive exposure to the asset class, CVRT identifies equity-sensitive opportunities," said Matt Kaufman, SVP and Head of ETFs at Calamos. "We utilize a rules-based approach and apply our longstanding credit, convertible, and equity analysis processes to identify potential areas of outperformance within that equity-sensitive universe."

About Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies, including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, private credit, equity, and sustainable equity. With more than $34 billion in AUM, including $11 billion in convertible assets2 as of September 30, 2023, the firm offers strategies through ETFs, separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, interval funds, and UCITS funds. Clients include financial advisors, wealth management platforms, pension funds & endowments, foundations, and individuals, globally. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon), and the Miami area. For more information, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter (@Calamos), on Instagram (@calamos_investments), or at www.calamos.com.

Calamos Investments LLC, referred to herein Calamos is a financial services company offering such services through its subsidiaries: Calamos Advisors LLC, Calamos Wealth Management LLC, Calamos Investments LLP, and Calamos Financial Services LLC.

