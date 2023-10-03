SkyView
Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. September and Third Quarter 2023 Sales Results

Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago

•   Year-to-date electrified vehicle sales including battery, fuel cell, hybrid and plug-in hybrid top 455,142 representing 27.9 percent of total volume

•   26 electrified vehicle options between both Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker

•   2024 Lexus RX plug-in hybrid available in showrooms; all-new 2024 Lexus TX with available hybrid on sale this week; fourth generation 2024 Toyota Tacoma on sale in December

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported U.S. September 2023 sales of 203,904 vehicles, up 13.9 percent on a volume basis and up 9.5 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2022. September 2023 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 64,298, representing 31.5 percent of total monthly sales.

For the third quarter of 2023, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 590,296 vehicles, up 12.2 percent on a volume basis and up 10.8 percent on a DSR basis. Third quarter electrified vehicle sales totaled 184,666, representing 31.3 percent of total year-to-date sales.

Toyota division posted September sales of 177,654 vehicles, up 12.9 percent on a volume basis and up 8.6 percent on a DSR basis. For the third quarter of 2023, Toyota division reported sales of 515,400 vehicles, up 12.4 percent on a volume basis and up 11 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted September sales of 26,250 vehicles, up 20.9 percent on a volume basis and up 16.2 percent on a DSR basis. For the third quarter of 2023, Lexus division reported sales of 74,896 vehicles, up 10.9 percent on a volume basis and up 9.5 percent on a DSR basis.

"With the introduction of several electrified vehicles including the all-new Toyota Grand Highlander hybrid, Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid, Toyota Prius, and the Lexus RX plug-in hybrid, customers now have 26 Toyota and Lexus electrified vehicle options to choose from, the most among any automaker," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "We anticipate continued strong sales momentum as we close out 2023 as dealer stock improves and key new products like the fourth generation Toyota Tacoma and Lexus TX and TX hybrid hit showroom floors."

September, Third Quarter and Year-To-Date Highlights

TMNA:

  • September electrified vehicle sales of 64,298, up 81.5 percent; represents 31.5 percent of total sales volume
  • Year-to-date electrified vehicle sales of 455,142, up 20.3 percent; represents 27.9% percent of total sales volume
  • 26 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships
  • Passenger car September sales up 10 percent
  • Truck September sales up 15.7 percent

Toyota Division:

  • Electrified vehicle Sept. sales up 88.2 percent
  • Sept. electrified vehicle ratio: 27.9 percent
  • Year to date 2023 electrified vehicle ratio: 31.3 percent
  • Passenger car Sept. sales up 11.2 percent
  • Prius Sept. sales up 68.7 percent
  • SUV Sept. sales 20.7 percent
  • Venza Sept. sales up 145 percent
    • bZ4X
    • Corolla Cross HEV
    • Corolla HEV
    • Crown
    • Grand Highlander
    • Grand Highlander HEV
    • Sequoia
    • Tundra HEV
    • bZ4X
    • Corolla Cross
    • Corolla HEV
    • Mirai
    • Sequoia
    • Tundra HEV

Lexus Division:

  • Electrified vehicle Sept. sales up 84.0 percent
  • Sept. electrified vehicle ratio: 28.7 percent
  • Year-to-date electrified vehicle ratio: 27.9 percent
  • IS Sept. sales up 12.9 percent
  • Luxury utility vehicle Sept. sales up 28.6 percent; YTD up 19.9 percent
  • UX June sales up 36.8 percent; YTD up 19.4 percent
  • NX June sales up 64.8 percent; YTD sales up 63.3 percent
  • RX June sales up 8.9 percent; YTD sales up 4 percent
  • LX June sales up 404 percent; YTD sales up 94.7 percent
    • Total vehicles
    • Total utility vehicles
    • Total electrified vehicles
    • IS 500
    • NX HEV
    • NX PHEV
    • Total NX
    • RX HEV
    • RZ
    • RX PHEV
    • Total electrified vehicles
    • IS 500
    • NX HEV
    • NX PHEV
    • Total NX
    • RX HEV
    • RX PHEV
    • RZ

Note:
HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle
PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships. 

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed $110 million to create innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company's 14 U.S. operating sites.

Media Contacts:
Ed Hellwig
469.292.1165
edward.hellwig@toyota.com

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

September 2023


-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE -- 











2023

2022

DSR %

VOL %

2023

2022

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

203,904

179,050

9.5

13.9

1,628,816

1,571,717

3.2

3.6

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.

177,654

157,332

8.6

12.9

1,404,508

1,373,105

1.8

2.3

TOTAL LEXUS DIV.

26,250

21,718

16.2

20.9

224,308

198,612

12.4

12.9

COROLLA

22,679

18,874

15.5

20.2

165,693

171,556

-3.8

-3.4

SUPRA

185

220

-19.1

-15.9

2,097

3,855

-45.8

-45.6

GR86 (INCL FR-S)

960

865

6.7

11

8,737

9,691

-10.2

-9.8

MIRAI

132

7

1,713.0

1,786.0

2,604

1,437

80.4

81.2

CROWN

2,421

0

0

0

13,054

0

0

0

AVALON

1

160

-99.4

-99.4

52

12,144

-99.6

-99.6

PRIUS

4,342

2,574

62.2

68.7

27,890

27,008

2.8

3.3

CAMRY

25,485

27,859

-12

-8.5

217,975

214,403

1.2

1.7

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

56,205

50,559

6.9

11.2

438,102

440,094

-0.9

-0.5

IS

1,888

1,673

8.5

12.9

17,168

16,331

4.7

5.1

RC

169

283

-42.6

-40.3

1,314

1,950

-32.9

-32.6

ES

3,394

3,512

-7.1

-3.4

28,941

32,372

-11

-10.6

LS

153

267

-44.9

-42.7

1,725

1,989

-13.7

-13.3

LC

178

71

141.1

150.7

1,331

993

33.5

34

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR

5,782

5,806

-4.2

-0.4

50,481

53,637

-6.3

-5.9

TOTAL TMNA CAR

61,987

56,365

5.7

10

488,583

493,731

-1.5

-1

C-HR

1

308

-99.7

-99.7

776

10,313

-92.5

-92.5

BZ4X

1182

0

0.0

0.0

6,486

235

2,648.0

2,660.0

RAV4

38,098

32,317

13.4

17.9

302,831

303,341

-0.6

-0.2

COROLLA CROSS

7,030

6,465

4.6

8.7

49,160

37,521

30.5

31

VENZA

3,190

1,303

135.4

144.8

22,087

23,131

-4.9

-4.5

HIGHLANDER

9,407

19,743

-54.2

-52.4

138,178

164,451

-16.3

-16.0

GRAND HIGHLANDER

10,177

0

0

0

24,376

0

0

0

4RUNNER

12,083

8,842

31.4

36.7

86,594

93,419

-7.7

-7.3

SEQUOIA

2,129

9

22,646.0

23,556.0

15,790

507

3,000.9

3,014.4

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

83,298

68,988

16.1

20.7

646,284

632,962

1.7

2.1

SIENNA

6,311

6,498

-6.6

-2.9

47,753

49,658

-4.3

-3.8

TACOMA

20,579

21,470

-7.8

-4.1

179,681

175,872

1.7

2.2

TUNDRA

11,261

9,817

10.3

14.7

92,688

74,519

23.8

24.4

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

31,840

31,287

-2.1

1.8

272,369

250,391

8.3

8.8

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

121,449

106,773

9.4

13.7

966,406

933,011

3.1

3.6

UX

826

604

31.5

36.8

9,374

7,850

18.9

19.4

NX

6,131

3,720

58.5

64.8

51,685

31,651

62.6

63.3

RZ

443

0

0

0

2,511

0

0

0

RX

9,405

8,640

4.7

8.9

83,491

80,299

3.5

4

GX

2,932

2,803

0.6

4.6

21,492

22,466

-4.8

-4.3

LX

731

145

384.7

404.1

5,274

2,709

93.8

94.7

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK

20,468

15,912

23.7

28.6

173,827

144,975

19.4

19.9

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

141,917

122,685

11.2

15.7

1,140,233

1,077,986

5.3

5.8

Selling Days

26

25



230

229



DSR = Daily Selling Rate




























             TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY                                                                                                                                        

September 2023


-- CURRENT MONTH --


-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --


2023

2022

DSR %

VOL%

2023

2022

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

2,999

1,887

52.8

58.9

21,932

19,539

11.8

12.2

TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME

1,343

687

88.0

95.5

5,958

7,469

-20.6

-20.2

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

4,645

1,378

224.1

237.1

36,739

22,904

59.7

60.4

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

3,779

4,151

-12.5

-9.0

22,078

33,104

-33.6

-33.3

TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID

0

32

-100.0

-100.0

8

3,547

-99.8

-99.8

TOYOTA MIRAI

132

7

1,713.0

1,786.0

2,604

1,437

80.4

81.2

TOYOTA CROWN

2,421

0

0

0

13,054

0

0

0

TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID

6,307

6,498

-6.7

-2.9

47,745

49,630

-4.2

-3.8

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

2,714

1,432

82.2

89.5

41,417

31,787

29.7

30.3

TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID

2,585

0

0

0

6,201

0

0

0

TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID

2,126

1

22646

23,556

15,760

1

3,000

3,014

TOYOTA BZ4X BEV

1,182

0

0.0

0.0

6,486

235

2,648.0

2,660.0

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

15,279

9,402

56.3

62.5

103,329

124,153

-17.1

-16.8

TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME

3,051

1,237

137.2

146.6

18,851

14,122

32.9

33.5

TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID

2,425

0

0

0

7,322

0

0

0

TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID

3,190

1,303

135.4

144.8

22,087

23,131

-4.9

-4.5

TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID

2,592

2,153

15.8

20.4

21,251

7,189

194.3

195.6

LEXUS ES HYBRID

1,315

1,264

0

4

9,285

10,459

-11.6

-11.2

LEXUS UX HYBRID

826

541

46.8

52.7

9,372

4,511

106.9

107.8

LEXUS NX HYBRID

2,088

1,102

82.2

89.5

12,360

8,571

43.6

44.2

LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID

476

264

73.4

80.3

3,803

2,782

36.1

36.7

LEXUS RZ BEV

443

0

0

0

2,511

0

0

0

LEXUS RX HYBRID

2,372

2,064

10.5

14.9

24,881

13,728

80.5

81.2

LEXUS LS HYBRID

6

14

-58.8

-57.1

84

46

81.8

82.6

LEXUS LC HYBRID

2

2

-3.8

0.0

24

15

59.3

60.0

TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles

64,298

35,419

74.6

81.5

455,142

378,360

19.8

20.3

TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles

56,770

30,168

80.9

88.2

392,822

338,248

15.6

16.1

TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles

7,528

5,251

37.8

43.4

62,320

40,112

54.7

55.4

TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO

31.5 %

19.8 %



27.9 %

24.1 %



Selling Days

26

25



230

229



