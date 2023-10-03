Jessica Alba, Carla Vernón, Titi Cole and Tracey Brown to Headline The Global Conversation on Board Diversity™: Women Leaders Accelerating Boardroom Change

50/50 Women on Boards' worldwide events engage leaders to advance diversity and inclusion in corporate boardrooms

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov. 14, 2023, 50/50 Women on Boards™ will present The Global Conversation on Board Diversity™, an annual broadcast designed to accelerate positive change in corporate boardrooms. This remarkable occasion will cap off a series of 20 in-person strategic networking sessions held across the globe, culminating in a one-hour virtual conversation with global women leaders.

The virtual broadcast will feature a live interview with Jessica Alba, Founder, Chief Creative Officer, and Board Director of The Honest Company. She also serves as a Board Director for Baby2Baby, Yahoo, and LA28. Joining her in the forum will be Carla Vernón, Chief Executive Officer and Board Director of The Honest Company, who also serves on the Board of Trustees at Princeton University.

Additionally, distinguished keynote speakers Titi Cole, Head of Legacy Franchises at Citi and Board Director of Datadog and CARE USA, and Tracey Brown, EVP and President, Walgreens Retail & Chief Customer Officer, and Board Director of Weight Watchers and formerly Yeti, will join the broadcast.

Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, Chief Executive Officer of 50/50 Women on Boards, shared, "50/50 Women on Boards continues to generate momentum toward the goal of having 50% of corporate board seats held by women, with at least 20% of all seats held by women of color. While we've made strides, progress has slowed, with women gaining only one percentage point of board seats in the last year, resulting in 29% representation, the lowest increase in five years. As we strive to create more inclusive boardrooms, it's crucial that we tap into the wealth of diverse perspectives and experiences that leaders in our communities have to offer. Through The Global Conversation on Board Diversity and our in-person city events, we empower women to pursue board service opportunities by building their networks."

Heather Spilsbury, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer of 50/50 Women on Boards, emphasized, "Whether you're an aspiring director or passionate about advancing diversity and inclusion in the boardroom, these events catapult the momentum to advance women to corporate boards. They also serve as a reminder to corporations that a diverse board is a strategic business decision proven to increase profitability, productivity and workforce engagement."

During the program, 50/50 Women on Boards will pay tribute to the 50 Women to Watch for Boards finalists. This momentous occasion will mark the first gathering of all 50 women, celebrating 50/50 Women in Boards' inaugural list. This list highlights a group of exceptionally qualified and vetted women leaders with diverse backgrounds across various sectors in North America, all of whom are ready to serve on public company boards.

Global organizations such as EY, which holds the title of Premier Global Sponsor, as well as Official Airline United Airlines, Mastercard, Wells Fargo, Equilar, McKesson and Jamison, will be recognized for their support. These organizations understand the critical importance of tapping into diverse perspectives to create inclusive boardrooms.

50/50 Women on Boards' in-person event series spans across 20 cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Charlotte, Phoenix, Tampa Bay, Seattle, Dallas-Fort Worth, Washington D.C., San Diego, Houston, Portland, Boston, Northern California, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, London, Athens and Tokyo. These events will culminate with the virtual Global Conversation on Board Diversity.

Join the Conversation To learn more about this transformative event and secure a virtual seat, please visit: https://5050wob.com/virtual-global-conversations-on-board-diversity.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB) is the leading global nonprofit education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. Since 2010 the campaign has published its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports to track the gender and racial diversity of Russell 3000 company board directors. Educational programs and advocacy efforts produced by 50/50WOB include its annual Global Conversation on Board Diversity™, year-round board training programs for individuals and corporate groups, and the Networking Hub for alumni to connect to experts and corporate directors in support of their board journey. For more information, visit www.5050wob.com.

