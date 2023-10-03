Hive & Colony Reveals Fit and Fashion Necessities for Formula 1 Events

Stay on track with what to wear this fall for F1 race festivities

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive & Colony jumpstarts the fall season with its F1 Fashion Tips that will put you in the driver's seat of your fashion expression for Austin's hottest event, the 2023 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

Our curators suggest blending style and comfort with an informal yet polished look for this year's race.

F1 has seen a rising interest and participation from the U.S., driven by the release of Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive series. This growth in popularity comes with an increased interest in luxury fashion brands, attracting a globally diverse audience of fashion-forward men and women.

Race weekend calendars fill up fast with star-studded events, watch parties, and exclusive VIP gatherings. While the recommended dress code for the race is smart casual, locals will tell you to dress for the heat. Our curators suggest blending style and comfort with an informal yet polished look that is perfect for your guided track tour.

Whether sitting trackside at the race in Austin or attending a watch party as a dedicated fan in another location, working with Hive & Colony to curate a wardrobe of smart casual pieces is the ideal solution for putting your best fit forward for the racing event of the year.

Mche Montgomery, Director of Operations at Hive & Colony: "Formula 1 is the sporting event known and loved worldwide. The energy of the weekend is unmatched, and dressing the part to participate in all the exciting events makes the weekend so thrilling. Our team loves preparing our clients to look their best for the special events on their calendar and guiding them through the steps in curating a customized Formula 1 wardrobe."

For a pristine race day look, a Hive & Colony stylist may recommend garments from the brand's Performance Collection such as trousers with natural stretch fabrics and a button-up shirt in one of the race's official colors which include red, black, white, or yellow. Hive & Colony also offers handmade Italian accessories to pair with every look, including shoes, belts, pocket squares, and more.

About Hive & Colony

From the streets of Manhattan to its first showroom in Boston, Hive & Colony has pollinated its vision of redefined menswear from coast to coast. Through the utilization of 1,000+ rich materials and 3D measurement technology, Hive & Colony has tailored a custom shopping experience as unique as it is luxurious. Sophistication is never sacrificed through Hive & Colony's array of hand-crafted Italian accessories or custom suits and tuxedos. To book an individualized experience at a showroom visit hiveandcolony.com or follow on Instagram at @hiveandcolony .

