OTC GLOBAL HOLDINGS REPORTS RECORD MARKET SHARE IN Q3 2023.

MOMENTUM AND GROWTH HELP CONSOLIDATE OTCGH'S LEADERSHIP IN OTC COMMODITY BROKERAGE.

LONDON and HOUSTON and NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Global Holdings (OTCGH), the world's largest independent OTC commodity brokerage, today announced a record market share in Q3 2023. OTCGH achieved a 48% market share in Natural Gas Options, 49% market share in Naphtha, and a 48% market share in Belvieu Propane, demonstrating its continued leadership in the OTC commodity markets.

"We are thrilled to report record market share in Q3 2023," said Joseph F. Kelly, President and Co-CEO of OTCGH. "This achievement is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the cleanest, fastest, and highest quality solutions for all their trading needs. We are focused and vertically integrated to broker commodities, covering all aspects of a trade without assuming any risk. From data, to execution, to freight and shipping, we are incredibly efficient and provide unique and very valuable solutions to our clients."

In addition to its strong market share performance, OTCGH also experienced significant growth in other areas of its business in Q3 2023. The company's client base grew by 15%, and its trading volume increased by 20%. OTCGH also expanded its product offerings, launching new contracts in Crude Oil Futures and Natural Gas Futures.

"We are excited about the momentum we have built in Q3 2023," said Kelly. "We are well-positioned to continue our growth and leadership in the OTC commodity markets in the years to come."

About OTC Global Holdings

OTCGH is the world's largest independent institutional broker of commodities, covering financial and physical instruments from offices in Chicago, Geneva, Houston, London, Louisville, New Jersey, New York, and Singapore. OTCGH has been awarded "Broker of the Year" by Energy Risk. With a portfolio of nearly 20 companies, OTCGH is a liquidity provider on CBOT, ICE, NYMEX, and NODAL. The company serves more than 450 institutional clients, including over 70 members of the Global Fortune 500, and transacts in hundreds of different commodity delivery points in Asia, Europe and the Americas.

Visit otcgh.com to learn more or watch a short video here: https://vimeo.com/718433168

