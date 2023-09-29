Don't Stand in Line on National Coffee Day, Level-up with Java Monster's New Café Latte

Java Monster, The Coffee with Attitude, Features Nine Bold, Flavorful Choices to Take the Celebration On-The-Go

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Coffee Day, be sure to rip into a can of Java Monster, the premium coffee with a serious kick. Java Monster has coffee to meet your style. So, if you like sweet and creamy or strong and robust, Java Monster has a flavor for you. This year Java Monster is proud to introduce it latest concoction, Café Latte. Java Monster Café Latte is coffee forward with the right amount of cream and sugar, supercharged with the Monster Energy blend.



"Let's celebrate National Coffee Day with America's favorite ready-to-drink Energy-Coffee Brand, Java Monster," said Dan McHugh, CMO of Monster Energy. "With its delicious coffee taste and energizing kick, all the Java Monster flavors are the perfect way to toast to our favorite beverage and the people who bring it to us."



Java Monster Café Latte boasts a convenient energy source with 200mg of caffeine that tastes great and leaves you ready to take on whatever the day throws your way. This ready-to-drink beverage is the perfect start to your morning, the perfect grab-and-go can that will save you time and hassle. Gingerbread, cinnamon dolce, peppermint white mocha…your mobile app would even laugh at you for ordering that! For those of us who love their coffee the classic way comes Java Monster Café Latte.



If you're an early riser in need of a morning kickstart or a night owl looking for an energy boost, Java Monster has you covered. With a wide range of flavors, the Coffee with Attitude includes Mean Bean, Loca Moca, Salted Caramel and the brand-new Café Latte, Monster provides a variety of coffee experiences that cater to different palates. Monster invites you to join the caffeine-fueled festivities with a lineup of bold and delicious drinks that are sure to satisfy your coffee cravings like never before.



Join Java Monster on National Coffee Day and awaken your senses with the irresistible fusion of coffee and energy. Available at local grocery and convenience stores near you, Java Monster is the best option for a stress-free morning. Stock up and celebrate National Coffee Day with Java Monster - coffee the easy way.



The brand will also be running a series of shorts surrounding its "Java Monster Comedy Street Roast" with comedians Cipha Sounds and Nems. The Comedy Roast ties into the brand's "Break Your Coffee Routine" messaging poking fun at people drinking standard coffee drinks.

Java Monster, The Coffee with Attitude, Features Nine Bold, Flavorful Choices to Take the Celebration On-The-Go (PRNewswire)

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the tradition, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at www.monsterenergy.com.

Media Contact: info@monsterenergy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Monster Energy