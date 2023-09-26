SEAN "DIDDY" COMBS' REVOLT WORLD BREAKS RECORDS: A SPECTACULAR CELEBRATION OF BLACK CREATIVITY, CULTURE AND HERITAGE

Over 30,000 Participants Flock to REVOLT's Three-Day Immersive Event, A Dynamic Showcase of Black Music, Art, and Empowerment

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This past weekend, REVOLT WORLD, presented by Walmart, made history and welcomed over 30,000 participants over a 3-day span that featured a daily lineup of prominent REVOLT shows, live performances, panel conversations, and experiential activations. REVOLT WORLD shattered records and solidified its place as the premier destination for Black music, art, and empowerment, as guests traveled globally to attend the celebration.

"Atlanta has always been a city that pulses with the heartbeat of Black culture, and this event was designed to celebrate our collective beauty, creativity, and resilience," said Sean "Diddy" Combs, Chairman of REVOLT. "Breaking records and shattering expectations, REVOLT WORLD has grown into something bigger – it's a movement! We've ignited a powerful movement, reminding us that we are an unstoppable force for change and inspiration when we come together. Powered by love, culture, and unity, the revolution is here and we are just getting started."

From Friday to Sunday, REVOLT WORLD transformed Atlanta into a cultural epicenter, featuring a dynamic lineup of musical performances, thought-provoking panel discussions, and community empowerment initiatives. Notable artists and cultural leaders including Sean "Diddy" Combs, Yung Miami, French Montana, King Combs, Don Toliver, Mr. Eazi, Rotimi, Moneybagg Yo, Uncle Waffles, Babyface Ray, Jim Jones, Young Jeezy, Lauren London, and more gathered to join in on REVOLT WORLD's thought-provoking discussions and exciting performances.

Sean "Diddy" Combs made an exciting appearance at REVOLT WORLD where he greeted fans and hosted an exclusive listening party for his latest LOVE album, Off the Grid. The jam-packed weekend provided attendees a front-row seat to REVOLT's live shows including Caresha Please hosted by Yung Miami with special guest Ari Fletcher; Drink Champs hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN with Juvenile and Mannie Fresh; The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels and Young Jeezy; Drip Report with Jim Jones; Assets Over Liabilities where co-hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings interviewed Lauren London; The Jason Lee Show with Jason Lee and Brittany Renner; and more. The crowd went wild as King Combs, Mr. Eazi, Don Toliver, Saucy Santana, and Uncle Waffles electrified the atmosphere with show-stopping performances throughout the weekend.

"REVOLT WORLD proved to be more than an immersive experience, it was a bold and defiant celebration of Hip Hop that united our community globally for a greater purpose that was profoundly felt the entire weekend," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "We successfully introduced a new category of cultural events that gave thousands of future leaders access to opportunities and the highest quality of entertainment while shattering the misconceptions surrounding the importance of Black-owned media, which is also a strong testament to all of our brand partners who invested in laying the foundation for an annual experience that is destined to change lives on every level."

Engaging with thousands of attendees throughout the weekend, REVOLT WORLD has cemented itself as the ultimate cultural gathering for rising changemakers, garnering over one billion digital impressions with content of the event's conversations trending across social platforms. Making a profound impact on the Black community with its compelling programming and community engagement, REVOLT WORLD's widespread impacts transcend past the Atlanta area to serve as a pivotal moment for celebrating and advancing Black culture on a global scale.

The list of marquee brand partners included Walmart, McDonald's, PepsiCo, State Farm, Ally, and DeLeón Tequila who all delivered impactful experiences such as the Walmart Makers Studio and Opportunity Center, McDonald's Shoot Your Shot, Mountain Dew Gaming Zone, and the Doritos SOLID BLACK Culture Studio.

REVOLT WORLD brought together cultural leaders and changemakers within the Black community for impactful conversations and activations such as:

THE GLOBAL IMPACT OF HIP HOP: French Montana , Mr. Eazi, Rotimi, and Spice alongside moderator Abdul Karim Abdullah discussed the impact of Hip Hop and its evolution from an art form to a global phenomenon.

FEARLESS FUND: Detavio Samuels, alongside leaders Arian Simone and Ayana Parsons , unveiled a strategic partnership between Fearless Fund and REVOLT with the aim of amplifying the critical work of the Fund and shedding light on its pivotal legal battle, given the lawsuit's potential to sculpt the future landscape for Black communities.

BLACK GIRL STUFF LIVE: This live taping was hosted by Tori Brixx, Brii Renee , Akilah Ffriend, Britt Hall , and Kennedy Rue with a special conversation with Joey Bada$$, Tyler Lepley and 19 Keys.

NEW ERA OF R&B: Amber Grimes joined Tank, Queen Naija, Muni Long , Jozzy and Brandon Payano to break down how R&B is consistently evolving, and why the new era deserves its flowers.

BIG FACTS LIVE: This live taping of Big Facts featured a can't-miss discussion with Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade with special guest YG.

THE BLUEPRINT TO PODCASTING: Moderated by Aki Garrett , Desiree Talley , Darius Hicks and Quanna Bolden , this conversation discussed the business of the podcast industry.

EXECUTIVE CHAT : Walmart VP Rob Durhart hosted a one-on-one executive chat moderated by Black Enterprise's Selena Hill .

INSPIRING CHANGE THROUGH STORYTELLING & CULTURE : Changemakers Julian Walker, Kacey Lynch (Bricks & Wood), filmmaker Jerome Kruin , Luke Lawal Jr. of HBCU Buzz, and Regina Gwynn (Black Women Talk Tech) gathered in the Culture Studio sponsored by Doritos SOLID BLACK for a discussion on impacting culture within their verticals.

MCDONALD'S SHOOT YOUR SHOT : Up-and-coming rappers, singers, and musicians showcased their talents in front of attendees and industry heavyweights for a chance at their big break and over $20,000 in cash prizes.

THE FUTURE OF HIP HOP AND GAMING: Ms. Basketball, Lupe Fiasco, Young M.A., Tee Grizzley, and moderator DJ Hed joined the stage of the Gaming Zone powered by Mountain Dew, providing inspiration and advice for Black Gamers

REVOLT WORLD's unforgettable programming was carefully curated with the creativity and expertise of Julian Mitchell, Executive Producer and Sr. Advisor to Combs Global, Kam McCullough, Programming and Marketing Lead, and Elicia Howard, Executive Producer of Live Experiences.

To view exclusive content from the event, download the REVOLT WORLD App in the Apple App and Google Play. To receive the latest information from REVOLT, please visit www.REVOLT.TV and stay connected on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

