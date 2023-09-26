Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Celebrates The 4th Anniversary of Their Best-Selling Gut Health Supplement

A Revolutionary Gut Health Supplement Designed to Help Promote Overall Wellness, Featuring Probiotics, Prebiotics, and Postbiotics

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD ™ celebrates the fourth anniversary of Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 . Since launching in 2019, Bio Complete 3's advanced gut health formula has helped hundreds of thousands of users optimize gut health and maintain healthy weight. Founded by Dr. Steven Gundry , a pioneer in nutrition and world-renowned heart surgeon, Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is a three-in-one trinity for gut health (prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics), that contributes to smoother and more comfortable digestion while supporting a healthy gut lining which is a key to living a healthy, vital life.†*

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is a revolutionary all-in-one dietary that is one of the first of its kind to contain prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. This blend of potent ingredients are designed to help fuel the good bacteria in the gut, allowing them to thrive. (PRNewswire)

What is Gundry MD Bio Complete 3?†*

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 , is an innovative all-in-one gut health dietary supplement that contains prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. This powerful blend is specifically designed to nourish the beneficial bacteria in your gut, which often suffer from the damaging effects of lectins, which can be found in many common foods. Since our bodies cannot digest lectins, they may attach to the gut lining, leading to various issues like bloating, gas, and stomach discomfort. Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 comes to the rescue by countering these effects and promoting a healthy gut environment where good bacteria can thrive. Gundry MD Bio Complete 3's prebiotics provide essential nourishment to support your beneficial bacteria, while probiotics work to support their abundance. Additionally, postbiotics play a crucial role in combating low energy levels and unhealthy food cravings, helping ensure gut support. Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 also contributes to improved butyrate levels by fostering a healthy gut lining, leading to digestion support and alleviating problems like fatigue, weight gain, and difficulty digesting food. Users can expect numerous benefits, including better weight management, greater energy levels, and reduced unhealthy cravings, while also supporting their immune system.

What Are The Key Ingredients in Gundry MD Bio Complete 3?†*

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 comprises of three primary active ingredients which are as follows:

Bacillus Coagulans (ProDURA®) - A beneficial probiotic that helps promote a balanced gastrointestinal tract to support smoother digestion.

Sunfiber® - Incorporates the attributes of prebiotics and postbiotics as fermented dietary fiber. This product aids users in attaining digestive support, sustained satiety, and regular bathroom visits.

Tributyrin (as CoreBiome™) -. An essential postbiotic present in this product accelerates the production of a beneficial short-chain fatty acid called butyrate. Butyrate is naturally produced when the beneficial gut bacteria break down the dietary fiber in your body. This process can help lead to a slimmer waistline and a transformation from fatigue to an abundance of youthful energy.

How to Use Gundry MD Bio Complete 3†*

For optimal results, it is recommended to take Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 by ingesting two capsules of the dietary supplement a day. The ultra-fast absorbing formula of Bio Complete 3 ensures that users can quickly experience the benefits of enhanced energy levels and digestion support as soon as it reaches the gut. Dr. Gundry, the founder of Gundry MD, advises users to maintain a consistent intake of Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 for at least three months to fully appreciate its potential and achieve optimal outcomes.

Where to Purchase Gundry MD Bio Complete 3

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for the price of $69.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price guarantee. Discounts are available when customers sign up for a Gundry MD account.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Energy Renew , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Beverly Hills, Palm Springs, and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices alone. Steven Gundry MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free diet. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com , the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , @drstevengundry on Instagram, and @drgundry on TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press contact:

Ashley Beenen

ashley@stanton-company.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gundry MD