CIRCA'S STADIUM SWIM TO HOST RED BULL WATCH PARTY VEGAS' RACE WEEKEND, NOVEMBER 18

Circa Resort & Casino Announces Property-Wide Events and Promotions for the Big Race

Rev Up Your Stay with Circa's Exclusive $25,000 Race Week Hotel Package

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rev up your engines. Circa Resort & Casino is set to become the downtown Las Vegas epicenter of racing excitement as it hosts the Red Bull Watch Party at Stadium Swim on Saturday, Nov. 18. This will include the debut of an exclusive $25,000 race week hotel package, along with broadcasts of all the action with full audio at the world's largest sportsbook.

"With electrifying energy and an exciting outdoor environment, Stadium Swim will be the place to catch the big race," said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa. "Come grab a spot in the heated pools, grab a cabana with your friends, or choose a seat right in front of our massive screen where the full audio and excitement will surround you. There is no bad seat when you watch the race here, and we know this is going to set the bar high for years to come."

Below is a look into all the on-property happenings at Circa for race weekend:

RB14 Static Car: On November 18 , Stadium Swim will completely transform into an epic race-viewing venue. This will entail a display of the RB14 Static Car, racing decor and an elevated poolside experience. All the excitement starts on Saturday with the arrival of the RB14 Static Car which will be parked at Stadium Swim, offering a fun and unique photo opp.







Free Entry to Stadium Swim: Free entry to the Red Bull Watch Party will begin at 10 p.m. at Stadium Swim. The venue's six heated pools, private cabanas, and seating options will all be pointed at the venue's massive 143-foot diagonal, high-definition screen broadcasting the race with full audio. Water couches, VIP lounge chairs, daybeds and additional other seating options are available to book



Owner's Suite Experience: Located within the Owner's Suite at Stadium Swim, guests will be fully submerged into the sights, sounds and thrills of the big race in this exclusive part of the pool. This will include themed cocktails, limited-time merchandise, photo ops, great views and more.



Viewing at the World's Largest Sportsbook: Even more action can be found indoors where the Circa Sports book will show all the race's action on its three-story, 78-million-pixel high-definition screen. The sportsbook recently expanded its footprint with 20 new seats, now with a viewing capacity of over 1,000. While viewing the race, guests can order bottle service and a variety of gameday bites from Circa's original restaurant concepts, including ultimate American classics from Victory Burger & Wings Co. and South Carolina barbecue from Project BBQ.



Circa's $25,000 Race Week Experience: Go big in luxury with the ultimate Circa hotel package, which includes two three-day tickets to the Las Vegas Grand Prix. This over-the-top offering also includes up to a four-night stay in a luxurious Circa Suite with champagne upon arrival; limo transportation to and from the airport; and limo transportation to and from the race.

For more information on any of the activations planned throughout the property, click here .

About Circa Resort & Casino

Get ready for the time of your life at Circa Resort & Casino, an adults-only casino-resort concept in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. The AAA Four Diamond Circa pays homage to Vegas' Golden Era through vintage design, old-school hospitality and nods to the city's history while introducing high-tech advancements and innovative amenities. The resort features upscale rooms and suites; the world's largest sportsbook; Stadium Swim, a year-round pool aqua theater; a two-story casino; Garage Mahal, a high-tech transportation hub; the luxe Legacy Club rooftop lounge; an expansive local art collection; 35,000 sq. ft of meetings and conventions space and more. Guests can indulge at original restaurant concepts including premium steaks and seafood at Barry's Downtown Prime from Chef Barry S. Dakake and Make It Happen Hospitality; Pan-Asian fare at 8 East from Chef Dan Coughlin; deli classics at Saginaw's Delicatessen from restaurateur Paul Saginaw; authentic Carolina barbecue at Project BBQ; and all-star menus at Victory Burger & Wings Co. from the founding family of American Coney Island. Visit circalasvegas.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @circalasvegas to stay up to date.

