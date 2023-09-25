Looking back at the results of the 17th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2023

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2023 (ITE HCMC 2023) is officially over with the Closing Ceremony taking place on September 9, 2023.

Delegates at the opening ceremony of the 17th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2023 (PRNewswire)

ITE HCMC 2023 has spread the image and culture of Vietnam to international friends with the presence of 155 reporters from 96 domestic press units. The number of news articles and images about the event is up to 600 news articles. Of which, the number of domestic news is more than 400 and foreign news is 175.

Expand domestic and international cooperation opportunities at ITE HCMC 2023

During the 3-day event, ITE HCMC 2023 recorded about 25,000 visitors, successfully promoting more than 9,025 B2B trade appointments between buyers and exhibitors. Particularly, there were 199 international buyers from 42 countries and territories that are potential inbound tourism markets of Vietnam tourism.

The event has provided opportunities for international tourism businesses to expand their markets, as well as find tourism partners in Vietnam and the lower Mekong region.

Find solutions to the sustainable tourism development through a series of professional activities

Within the framework of the Exposition, 30 activity programs took place, including 14 major forums and seminars, with the participation of thousands of delegates, 29 foreign speakers and 30 domestic speakers talking about social issues of concern to the world such as:

High-level tourism forum "Digital transformation promotes tourism development" with the participation of 400 delegates representing Government leaders.

Tourism and hotel industry conference - Vietnam resort industry - Opportunities & Challenges; Seminar on Marketing and communication strategies to attract international visitors; The topic of developing Vietnam's halal tourism market, challenges, and opportunities with the participation of nearly 300 delegates who are accommodation businesses.

The 4th ASEAN Regional Media and Public Relations Forum

Series of thematic events on destination communication

Introducing Chile , Korea, Japan, Quang Ninh, and Kien Giang Tourism

Seminar: Therapeutic tourism: Trends in the new world and Vietnam

ASEAN Public Relations Award Award Ceremony

Vietnam Race-cation: Trends & opportunities; Thematic workshop: Developing Vietnam Medical Tourism - Ho Chi Minh City and Symposium: Therapeutic Tourism: Trends in the new world and Vietnam

During the Exposition, the ITE HCMC 2023 Tourism Awards Ceremony also honored 99 tourism units that have contributed to the overall success of the Fair. In addition, the Organizing Committee conducted 11 tours with nearly 300 delegates to visit famous destinations in Ho Chi Minh City as well as localities.

The above impressive results of the 17th ITE HCMC have demonstrated their efforts to expand the market share of international tourists to Vietnam and create a breakthrough in tourism promotion nationwide in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular. Through the event, Ho Chi Minh City also affirmed its role as a trade gateway - a trade connection point between Vietnamese tourism enterprises, tourism enterprises in the lower Mekong countries with enterprises of traditional markets, potential markets in the region and the world.

The event is implemented under the direction of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, executed by Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center, in collaboration with CIS Vietnam JSC and Le Bros Company.

