Gulf of Suez Petroleum Company (GUPCO) Improves Safety and Efficiency with Fixed Wireless Solutions from Cambium Networks and Systel Telecom

Oil producer creates blanket coverage over 150 km of onshore and offshore operations area

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, announced today that the Gulf of Suez Petroleum Company (GUPCO) has deployed Cambium Networks' fixed wireless broadband network that connects onshore and offshore operations to improve efficiency and safety. By replacing their legacy system with a network designed by Systel Telecom, GUPCO is able to achieve higher capacity and improved network stability with a unified communication system that is easier to provision, operate and manage.

Energy companies depend increasingly upon high-speed connectivity to run efficient operations from remote monitoring and control over assets to the collection and analysis of large amounts of data. GUPCO's solution connects three remote processing areas, nine production platforms and offshore rigs and 80 remote unmanned production platforms. The network supports data services, SCADA connectivity, weather stations, vessel tracking systems, voice and video conferencing and CCTV video surveillance.

"Cambium Networks' wireless solution is secure, powerful, and able to meet the new video surveillance needs of offshore platforms, along with efficient videoconferencing," said Abu elftouh Shahin, Telecom Team Leader, GUPCO. "All wireless and wired links have been replaced with a cost-effective, reliable Cambium Networks wireless solution. The new network deployment was installed within our schedule while achieving all project objectives."

GUPCO's solution leverages the following Cambium Networks technologies:

Point-to-Point (PTP) fixed wireless - PTP 670 ATEX/HAZLOC certified high capacity backhaul modules.

Point-to-Multipoint (PTmP) fixed wireless broadband – PMP 450i ATEX/HAZLOC certified fixed wireless access points and subscriber modules.

cnMaestro™ cloud management for zero-touch provisioning, element management, monitoring and control.

"Oil producers need reliable connectivity to connect remote and offshore facilities," said Eng. Atef Maghraby, Marketing and Sales Director, Systel Telecom. "GUPCO now has video surveillance, videoconferencing and secure communications across a 150-kilometer field area to keep operations safe and efficient."

"Cambium's ONE Network enables Oil and Gas to connect office, field and remote locations to operate safely and efficiently," said Yasir Naeem, Region Sales Manager, Cambium Networks. "Network operators can use our secure and converged connectivity solutions that include fiber, fixed wireless access (FWA), licensed microwave and millimeter wave, IoT narrowband, and Ethernet switching technologies — all centrally managed in the cloud."

