BGL Welcomes Peter Finn as Managing Director in Industrial Technology

The addition expands the firm's coverage across a range of Industrial Technology sub-sectors

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Peter Finn as a new Managing Director to lead BGL's Industrial Technology investment banking team.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Peter Finn as a new Managing Director to lead BGL’s Industrial Technology investment banking team. (PRNewswire)

The addition expands the firm's coverage across a range of Industrial Technology sub-sectors.

With more than 20 years of industry experience, Peter has spent his career executing transactions on behalf of clients across the Industrials landscape. His coverage comprises a diverse set of high growth markets, including automation, robotics, electronic components, precision manufacturing, and advanced materials. Peter's experience both augments BGL's existing capabilities in Industrials as well as complements the firm's newly formed Technology vertical. The latter was launched earlier this month as part of BGL's commitment to supporting clients as they position their businesses to compete in an increasingly tech- and software-enabled environment.

"Peter has an impressive execution track record across a range of industrial and technology end markets," said Andrew K. Petryk, Head of BGL's Industrials vertical. "As we continue to strategically expand our offerings and capabilities across our Industrials team, Peter is uniquely positioned to lead our efforts in this important sector and his experience complements BGL's existing capabilities in the Industrial Technology space."

Prior to joining BGL, Peter was a Managing Director at TD Cowen, where he led the firm's Industrial Technology practice. Previously, he served as Managing Director at Nomura Securities International, where he focused on cross-border mergers and acquisitions across the Industrials landscape. Before his time at Nomura, Peter held senior positions at Macquarie Capital and FBR & Co. He began his career at Credit Suisse in its Global Industrials group and was a founding member of Legacy Partners, a middle-market M&A firm.

"I am excited to join BGL and continue building on its strengths and capabilities in the Industrials sector," said Finn. "The investment the firm is making in Technology, along with its longstanding leadership across industrial end markets, creates an opportunity for us to help clients address dynamic changes to their way of doing business. This is an exciting time for BGL and I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth."

Peter earned his B.S. in Business Administration from Georgetown University.

Peter contributes to BGL's rapid expansion on the East Coast in joining BGL's NYC office. Bill Farmer, who joined the firm's Industrials vertical in June to lead its Aerospace, Defense & Government Services investment banking team, is based in Washington, D.C.; and Scott Mattson, Head of BGL's Technology vertical, is based in Boston, MA.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Brown Gibbons Lang & Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company