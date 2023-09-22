Trulieve Opening Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Evans, Georgia

Company celebrates grand opening and expands access to low-THC products for patients in the Augusta metropolitan area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, announced the grand opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary located at 4218 Washington Road in Evans, GA.

Trulieve's new dispensary in Evans will be the Company's fifth in Georgia and its first in the northeast region of the state. (PRNewswire)

The Evans dispensary will be Trulieve's fifth in the state, offering registered patients in Georgia's medical cannabis program products derived from low-THC oil, the only form of medical cannabis currently legal in Georgia. The location is Trulieve's first in northeast Georgia, giving patients in the greater Augusta area from Columbia, Richmond, Lincoln, and Burke counties better access to low-THC products.

"Our focus in Georgia is not only providing medical cannabis for registered patients but also to help educate people about the potential benefits for their specific conditions," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "We're excited for the Evans location to serve as a venue for patient education and registration events as Georgia's medical cannabis program continues to grow."

A grand opening celebration begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 with a ribbon cutting, music, and merchandise giveaways. In addition to the grand opening, Dr. Krishna Doniparthi will be on-site providing information on the potential benefits of low-THC cannabis products and certifying patients with qualifying conditions for the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Program.

The Evans dispensary will be open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday offering a wide range of top-quality, low-THC products under Trulieve's Momenta brand including nasal spray, tinctures, capsules, and topicals. Trulieve also offers several free resources on its website to help educate potential patients including its Find a Doctor tool, a free database of authorized physicians offering medical cannabis card evaluations in their area, and information on how to become a registered patient in Georgia.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

