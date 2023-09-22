NEW USA MADE EV CHARGING STATION PROVIDES SAFE, RELIABLE, COST-EFFECTIVE CHARGING FOR RESIDENTIAL APPLICATIONS

North Shore Safety Introduces LineGard™ EVSE2 Level 2 Charging Station With Class C GFCI Protection - the Highest Level of Protection Available

MENTOR, Ohio, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Shore Safety (NSS), a leader in electrical protection solutions for over 25 years, is proud to unveil its latest innovation: the LineGard™ EVSE2 Level 2 Charging Station. Committed to safeguarding the electrical well-being of individuals and adhering to the stringent National Electrical Code (NEC), North Shore Safety continues to be a pioneer in USA Made, UL Listed electrical protection products for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

North Coast Safety's LineGard™ EVSE2 is a safe, cost effective, and reliable at-home charging solution.

As electric vehicles (EVs) increasingly become a staple of modern life, the importance of safe and efficient charging stations cannot be overstated. Since the NEC's introduction of Article 625 in 1996, safe EV charging standards have been mandated for EV manufacturers. One of the key requirements is the integration of a ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI), which prevents electrical shock to users.

NSS has built a strong reputation in high amperage GFCIs and was even instrumental in designing and manufacturing Tesla's first Level 2 charging system for its Roadster EV. Building on this legacy, the company is thrilled to launch its own EVSE Level 2 charging station, the LineGard™ EVSE2.

Rated at 32 Amps, the LineGard™ EVSE2 can provide up to 25 miles per charging hour to an electric vehicle. Moreover, it incorporates Class C GFCI technology (18mA +/- 2) for the highest level of electrical protection. Housed in a NEMA 3R rated enclosure, the charging station offers a level of protection against environmental conditions. To add to the convenience of users, it comes with a NEMA 14-30 plug-in for quick and effortless installation. And the unit can be easily removed and relocated.

"The LineGard™ EVSE2 is a game-changer for electric vehicle usability. With range anxiety becoming a prime concern among EV consumers, having safe, cost effective, and reliable at-home charging solution is a must," stated Sean Swick, President of North Shore Safety. "This is especially true for Level 2 charging, as The LineGard™ EVSE2 can charge an EV up to six times faster than conventional Level 1 charging systems. As always, our focus is on setting new benchmarks in safety and efficiency remains uncompromised," Swick concluded.

