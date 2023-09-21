National Weather Service gains access to Climavision's supplemental radar network

Weather tech pioneer will provide data through National Mesonet Program

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NOAA's National Weather Service (NWS) has a new set of "eyes" on severe weather, where and when they need to see the most.

Since early last year, Climavision has been cooperating with NOAA's National Severe Storms Laboratory (NSSL). Now, for the first time, the National Weather Service has entered into a short-term arrangement to access Climavision's supplementary radar data through the National Mesonet Program (NMP). The NWS will use this opportunity to enhance research and development while further informing any decision by the agency to enter into a longer-term contracting/data-buy commitment.

The National Mesonet Program is a "network of networks," which combines data from public and private weather sensor networks across the country, greatly expanding the amount of information accessible to the National Weather Service and its forecasters.

Climavision will provide its data to the program through a contract with Synoptic Data public benefit corporation, a subcontractor to KBR for the NMP. In 2022, Climavision, launched its commercial network of X-band radars, designed to potentially supplement the NWS's NEXRAD radars. Climavision's network is now live in storm-prone states such as Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee, with more radars coming online every month.

Climavision's data is an especially important contribution to the NMP because Climavision radars are specifically designed to provide low altitude coverage in areas located between NWS NEXRAD radars. NEXRAD is the cornerstone of real-time weather monitoring, but the distance between its sites still leaves some parts of the country without radar coverage nearest to the ground – exactly where damaging weather can form quickly. Climavision's radars sit directly in these "low level radar data void areas" and provide high-resolution surveillance that increases NWS knowledge of weather conditions.

As the first commercial radar network to contribute data to the NMP, Climavision will provide NWS staff with the ability to assess this radar data for its potential viability to be used in operations. Climavision and NOAA are also working together through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) established in 2022 to evaluate Climavision's radar data for potential use in the NOAA's Multi-Radar Multi-Sensor (MRMS) system. This CRADA has provided scientists at the National Severe Storms Laboratory responsible for the research and development of MRMS real-time access to Climavision radar data to test within the research version of MRMS.

"People who live in the gaps between NEXRAD radars are increasingly at risk as weather grows more volatile," said Climavision CEO and Co-Founder Chris Goode. "This collaboration may allow the NWS to provide a new level of warning for these communities."

Data from the program may also serve as a critical resource to aid business leaders, policy makers, and researchers in key decision making that affects every segment of the US economy including the highly weather-sensitive security, transportation, and energy sectors.

"Climavision's radar data may further enhance the value of the NMP going forward, ultimately delivering data from more than 200 non-federal radars across the country," said Ashish Raval, CEO of Synoptic Data PBC.

About Climavision

Climavision brings together the power of a proprietary, high resolution weather radar and satellite network, combined with advanced weather prediction modelling and decades of industry expertise, to close significant weather observation gaps and drastically improve forecast speed and accuracy. Climavision's revolutionary new approach to climate technology is poised to help reduce the economic risks of volatile weather on companies, governments, and communities alike. Climavision is backed by The Rise Fund, the world's largest global impact platform committed to achieving measurable, positive social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns. The company is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with research and development operations in Raleigh, NC. To learn more, visit www.Climavision.com.

