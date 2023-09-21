KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the momentum of last year's groundbreaking summit of technology, finance, and digital banking innovations /MoneyTech returns to Kuwait on November 12th. Registration is free on aljaridasummits.com.

/MoneyTech, Kuwait’s premier fintech event, returns to Kuwait on Nov 12 (PRNewsfoto/Aljarida Summits) (PRNewswire)

Aljarida General Manager Mr. Bashar Alsayegh said "As we reflect on the success of our inaugural summit, which saw participation from over 200 professionals spanning fintech, banking, and telecom sectors, we are excited to host an even more enriching experience this year. Our agenda is crafted to address the most pressing topics, from digital banking innovations and A.I.'s impact on Kuwait's service sector, to the intricacies of Shari'ah compliant fintech solutions."

This year, /MoneyTech promises a blend of innovation, collaboration, and groundbreaking discussions around the emerging trends in financial technology. Delegates can look forward to expert insights from Kuwait's leaders and disruptors of finance, banking, and fintech.

The 2023 /MoneyTech Summit will host experienced voices from leading companies and feature the next generation of Kuwait's leaders in finance, banking, and fintech. A dedicated segment will feature pitches from budding entrepreneurs, showcasing revolutionary fintech solutions ranging from buy-now-pay-later options and Shari'ah compliant fintech, to mobile payment consolidation and open banking.

Alsayegh said, "The future of fintech is being written here in Kuwait. With the expanding horizons of fintech in the country, the event is poised to attract a broader audience encompassing fintech enthusiasts, venture capitalists, tech professionals, and media outlets."

A testament to the summit's credibility and reach, last year's event included a roster of notable sponsors. Key names included The National Bank of Kuwait, Kuwait Financial Centre (Markaz), Ooreedo Telecom, Kuwait Finance House, Tap Payments, Kamco Invest, among others. This year, the event is expected to draw even greater attention, appealing to a global audience of fintech enthusiasts, venture capitalists, tech industry professionals, and media outlets.

For more information, registration details, or sponsorship opportunities for the /MoneyTech Summit 2023, please visit aljaridasummits.com.

About Aljarida Summits:

Organized by Aljarida News, the premier news source in Kuwait, Aljarida Summits are curated platforms for thought leadership, industry insights, and pioneering discussions. Their events consistently draw a diverse group of attendees, from local enthusiasts to international experts.

