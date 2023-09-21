LatAmGrowth SPAC Announces Adjournment of Extraordinary General Meeting

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LatAmGrowth SPAC (" we ", " us ", " our ", or the " Company "), today announced that the extraordinary general meeting originally scheduled for September 21, 2023 (the " Extraordinary General Meeting ") is being adjourned to September 28, 2023. At the Extraordinary General Meeting, Company's stockholders will be asked:

to permit the Company to liquidate and wind up early by approving, as a special resolution, the amendment of the Company's amended and restated memorandum and articles of association to (i) advance the date by which the Company must consummate a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities from November 27, 2023 to the date after the Extraordinary General Meeting and (ii) allow the Company to remove up to $100,000 of interest earned on the amount on deposit in the Trust Account prior to redeeming the Public Shares in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting in order to pay dissolution expenses of the Company; and



to approve, as a special resolution, Amendment No. 2 to the Trust Agreement to allow the Company to remove up to $100,000 of interest earned on the amount on deposit in the trust account established by the Trust Agreement prior to redeeming the Public Shares in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting in order to pay dissolution expenses of the Company.

As a result of this change, the Extraordinary General Meeting will now be held at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on September 28, 2023, exclusively via live webcast at the following address: https://www.cstproxy.com/latamgrowthspac/sm2023.

The record date for the stockholders to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting remains the close of business on August 22, 2023 (the " Record Date "). Stockholders who have previously submitted their proxy or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action. Stockholders as of the Record Date can vote, even if they have subsequently sold their shares. In connection with the adjourned date, the Company has further extended the deadline for holders of the Company's Class A ordinary issued in the Company's initial public offering to submit their shares for redemption in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on September 26, 2023. Stockholders who wish to withdraw their previously submitted redemption request may do so prior to the rescheduled meeting by requesting that the transfer agent return such shares.

About LatAmGrowth SPAC

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its search on high growth companies in Latin America , including Brazil , as well as businesses in the United States that cater to the Hispanic community: (1) with significant technological advantages, and/or (2) that are well positioned to benefit from the favorable structural and secular trends of the emerging middle class.

The definitive proxy statement has been mailed to the Company's stockholders. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed by Company with the SEC may be obtained free of charge by contacting Company at Pedregal 24, 8th Floor, Molino del Rey, 11000, Mexico City, Mexico.

