W&H Hires New General Manager of Dental Equipment for North America

WINDSOR, ON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - W&H Group is pleased to announce Rick Pinero as their new General Manager for the Dental Equipment Business Unit. Rick joins their team with a unique blend of qualifications and experience that promise to elevate their collaboration to new heights. With his robust background in biology, coupled with a wealth of experience in the medical industry, Rick is uniquely positioned to lead their efforts in providing top-tier dental equipment solutions. His understanding of the intricacies of healthcare, coupled with his capacity to bridge the gap between science and business, makes him an ideal leader for this division.

The goal for his new role as General Manager is to inspire and drive the North American Dental Equipment team towards new horizons of growth and excellence. Rick brings not only a keen understanding of market dynamics but also a visionary perspective on how to best serve dental professionals and in turn their patients. Under his leadership, customers and partners can expect a renewed focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. He is committed to work closely with their valued customers, forge strong relationships, understand their unique needs, and tailor their dental equipment solutions to meet and exceed expectations.

According to Klaus Maier, CEO of W&H Group, "As we embark on this exciting journey with Rick at the helm, we are confident that our North America Team for Dental Equipment will reach new heights of success. Together, we will strive for excellence, driving innovation, and delivering top-notch dental equipment solutions that enhance patient care and strengthen our collective presence in the dental industry."

About W&H

W&H Impex, Inc. located in Ontario, Canada is a subsidiary of W&H Group. Headquartered in Bürmoos, Austria, the international W&H Group is a global leader in the development and manufacture of medical technology products. Passion and innovation are the motor of the company. High-quality product and service solutions, a modern corporate structure, a strong focus on research and development as well as social responsibility make W&H a locally and globally successful family business. More than 1,300 employees contribute to the production of hardware and software products for use in the dental, medical and veterinary industries.

