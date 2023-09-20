Steadily Chooses Ascend to Automate Financial Operations, Accelerate Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steadily, America's top-rated landlord insurance company who recently raised a Series B round in July, has chosen Ascend, the industry-leading financial operations automation platform, to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate its mission to make landlord insurance fast, easy, and affordable.

Ascend's platform streamlines online invoicing, premium financing, and carrier payables, and directly updates the status of all payments received and payables owed and completed back into the agency management system, allowing full visibility into the state of all policies.

"Not only does Ascend automate all the previously manual work dedicated to manage invoicing, financing, and carrier payables, its integration with our agency management system allows for a seamless and easy workflow for our team," said Datha Santomieri, COO at Steadily. "This increased efficiency saved us countless hours wasted on back office tasks and allowed us to reinvest into growing our business."

Ascend's technology modernizes the accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payables (AP) process for agency billed policies. By automating the invoicing, premium financing, and carrier payable workflows, Ascend can remit commissions directly to a brokerage whenever a policy is sold and manage all the related workflows around funding carriers and collecting premiums from insureds. Ascend is also able to connect directly to an AMS to keep servicing teams updated on the payment status of policies.

"We are thrilled to have been selected by Steadily to help automate all the administrative burdens post policy placement," said Andrew Wynn, co-CEO of Ascend. "Our shared goal is to maximize efficiency so teams can focus on revenue-generating tasks instead of being bogged down with repetitive and time intensive back office tasks typically associated with agency bill."

About Ascend

Ascend is the industry-leading provider of financial operations automation software, dedicated to modernizing the insurance industry's financial infrastructure. Ascend is the only solution designed to enhance agency management systems by streamlining the insurance life cycle for agency bill processes. By eliminating manual back office accounting tasks, improving cash collection cycles, and providing a best-in-class customer experience, Ascend significantly increases the productivity, efficiency, and profitability of agencies and brokerages. To learn more about how Ascend can transform your business, please visit www.useascend.com .

About Steadily

Steadily was founded by a veteran team of insurance experts and rental property investors to offer modern, high-quality insurance to rental property owners. The company is dual headquartered in Austin, TX, and Overland Park, KS, and is backed by investors including Zigg Capital, Matrix Partners, Koch Ventures, Clocktower Technology Ventures, Nine Four Ventures, Peak State Ventures, Vesta Ventures, and SV Angel. Learn more at https://www.steadily.com and stay in touch @SteadilyInsure and Facebook.com/SteadilyInsurance.

