Kore.ai Launches Intelligent Virtual Assistants for Zoom Contact Center

The Integration Will Improve Customer Service via AI-driven Conversational Chat Automation

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore.ai, one of the world's leading enterprise conversational and generative AI platform and solutions provider, today announced the integration of its Experience Optimization (XO) Platform with Zoom Contact Center. Zoom Contact Center customers now have access to intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs) powered by the Kore.ai XO platform, which can automate up to 90% of front-line requests. These IVAs improve the customer experience with no-code deployment, 24/7 self-service, and multilingual support for over 130 languages.

Conversational AI (CAI) and IVAs benefit businesses and can bring significant cost reductions, potentially saving up to $80 billion by 2026. IVAs built on the Kore.ai platform can recognize user intent, sentiment and tone and enable human-like conversations through superior natural language understanding and contextual intelligence. They are also powered by generative AI technology and large language models (LLMs), and can transform how customers, agents, and employees interact with enterprises, improving experiences and driving operational efficiency.

Zoom Contact Center is part of Zoom's robust CX offering which also includes Zoom Virtual Agent and Zoom Workforce Engagement Management. The integration with the Kore.ai XO platform offers another way to help businesses develop and launch IVAs that can automate customer interactions and provide 24/7 access, resolve user questions and tasks and even transfer the customer to a human agent on Zoom for complex queries or high-value transactions.

"The world is moving quickly toward an AI-first framework, making it imperative to provide the best AI solutions to every Zoom Contact Center user," said Kore.ai CEO and Founder Raj Koneru. "Our no-code platform enables an easy integration that brings the benefits of multichannel conversational experience to Zoom's Contact Center offering. "

Learn more about how to enable the Kore.ai XO Platform integration for Zoom Contact Center here and here.

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a global leader in the conversational AI-first platform and solutions, helping enterprises automate business interactions to deliver extraordinary experiences for their customers, employees, and contact center agents. More than 400 Fortune 2000 companies trust Kore.ai's experience optimization (XO) platform and technology to automate their business interactions for over 200 million users worldwide to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Kore.ai has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts and ensures the success of its customers through a growing team headquartered in Orlando with offices in India, the UK, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Visit Kore.ai to learn more.

