HiBid Auctions Surpass $42.6 Million GMV Last Week as SUVs, Fine China, and Antique Duck Decoys Come Up for Sale

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bidding is underway for cars, motorcycles, and Herend hand-painted porcelain animal figurines on HiBid.com following a week of strong sales. Last week's 1,750 timed and live auctions flew past $42.6 million in gross merchandise value (GMV), with more than 3.5 million bids placed on over 671,000 intriguing lots.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

Lots currently open for bidding on HiBid.com include jewelry, tools, and World War II military items. Notable lots include a 20-foot-tall inflatable flying saucer, WWII vintage generators, a Ward Brothers balsa bluebill duck decoy circa 1940, a 6-foot, pristine porcelain Sinclair H-C Gasoline sign, and a 2015 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4-door SUV.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

September 11-17, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $42.6+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $85.8+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 671,418

Timed Auctions: 1,614

Live Auctions: 136

Bids Placed: 3.5+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.3+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Herend Porcelain Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: July 13-September 23

Seller: Emerald Ventures, LLC

View Auction Catalog

Live and Online Vehicles and Accessories

Auction Type: Live (Prebidding Open)

Date: September 23

Seller: Dotta Auction

View Auction Catalog

Vehicle Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: August 7-September 28

Seller: Springwood Farm

View Auction Catalog

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

