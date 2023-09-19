Old Soul Texas Troubadour Chuck Leah rediscovers "Lolo, Montana" with latest album

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grab your boots, saddle up your imagination and buckle in, because Chuck Leah is at it again. This old-soul Texas troubadour with a heart of gold has announced the release of his eighth album, "Lolo, Montana."

Chuck Leah, the six-string storyteller, is on the road again, this time with “Lolo, Montana.” With a voice sometimes compared to a “distant stare,” this legendary Texas sage has mastered the art of six-string storytelling. Leah’s earthy songwriting creates iconic musical folklore to deliver inspirational stories of American wanderlust to his listeners. KTC Investments is the Executive Producer, and the album is produced and distributed by *Blue Hour/Dos Pistolas Records. Photo by Tracy Anne Hart (PRNewswire)

With a voice sometimes compared to a "distant stare," this legendary Texas sage has mastered the art of six-string storytelling. Leah's earthy songwriting creates iconic musical folklore on every tune to deliver inspirational stories of American wanderlust to his listeners.

What drives Leah is freedom of expression. His passion for music flows as freely as his long grey beard. Leah's fans adore the fact that they have no idea what next to expect from him.

"Who on earth would ever attempt to write songs about a remote mountain community that was first discovered when Lewis and Clark made it to Lolo Pass in 1805," said Leah. "Lolo seems like a great place to get lost," he added.

Perhaps "authentic" is inadequate to describe this contemporary folk artist. Born in Weslaco, Leah grew up in Austin and now lives in Houston. By day, this paleontologist often digs for dinosaur bones and serves as Assistant to the Curator at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Leah's "Lolo," nevertheless, is yet more proof that no single musical genre can corral his wandering musical soul. With songs like "Dancing in Your Sleep," "Boomtown" and "Burning Bridges," the album becomes yet another entertaining experience painted with signature lyrical brushstrokes by this creative nomad.

"Lolo, Montana" is a lush collection of songs that features an All-Star band, including Grammy®-winning Larry Campbell on acoustic, electric guitars, mandolin, baritone, and fiddle. Leah's musical genres straddle folk-rock, country, Cajun, jazz, blues, Tejano, Mexicali, and rock'n'roll.

In addition to Campbell, the album features Aaron Sterling on drums, and Jeff Victor on piano, Hammond B3, accordion, and Mellotron. Leah sings and plays acoustic, electric guitars, and bass.

Sessions also included Scott Eric Olivier on electric and octave guitars, Grammy®-nominated Linda Chorney on vocals along with Jenn Bostic, Jody Quine, and Karina Nistal, Becca Byram on vocals and piano, Kurt Baumer on fiddle, Oliver Steck on accordion and Corey Stoot on guitar.

"Lolo, Montana" was recorded at the Power Station, NE, engineered by Evan Bakke, and Studio Hill Austin with recording engineer Gerhard Joost at the controls.

