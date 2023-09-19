GPC Expands with Acquisition of Specialty Flour Milling Facility

OSKALOOSA, Iowa, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Processing Corporation (GPC), part of the KENT Corporation family of companies headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, announced today the acquisition of flour manufacturing and warehouse facility in Oskaloosa, IA. Building upon the success of its soy and chickpea milling operations in Grinnell, Iowa, GPC's acquisition further deepens its longstanding history of offering innovative, high-quality, plant-based ingredients that consumers worldwide desire.

Left to Right: Jason Gregory, VP of New Product Commercialization & Industrial Starch; Kevin Gaede, VP of Finance; Jimmy Kent, President of GPC; Brian Peters, Sr. VP of Operations (PRNewswire)

The 64,000 sq. ft. production & seed cleaning facility sits on 35 acres, allowing for ample future growth, and product offering diversification, along with strategic vertical integration within other nearby KENT businesses.

"As we pursue our vision to continue expanding to meet the desires and dietary requirements of a consistently growing world population, I am excited to be adding this facility to our footprint," said Jimmy Kent, President of GPC. "We will better leverage our soy and chickpea flour production capabilities, while expanding our value-added milling business further."

The GPC Oskaloosa milling operation will facilitate future growth in the plant-based, clean-label market categories. GPC has a history of making high-quality, pure ingredients for some of the world's most iconic brands.

About Grain Processing Corporation

GPC's primary products include high-purity alcohols, corn starches, maltodextrins, and corn syrup solids. GPC sells to customers that use GPC ingredients for beverage alcohol, food products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and industrial starch applications.

Reporters may contact:

Carol Reynolds

Kent Corporation

563-264-4532

carol.reynolds@kentww.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grain Processing Corporation