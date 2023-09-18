CPKC recognizes Rail Safety Week Sept. 18 to 24

Now in its 20th year, Rail Safety Week encourages safe behaviour around railways

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) and CPKC Police Service today marked the beginning of Rail Safety Week in Canada, the United States and Mexico, a week-long campaign bringing awareness to the importance of staying safe around railway crossings and tracks.

Every year, approximately 2,100 North Americans are seriously hurt or killed because of unsafe behaviour around railway tracks and trains, according to Operation Lifesaver, Inc. CPKC will join Operation Lifesaver, Inc. in the U.S., Operation Lifesaver Canada and the Mexican Association of Railroads (AMF) as we work to bring train-related injuries and fatalities to zero.

During Rail Safety Week, now in its 20th year, CPKC Police Service officers in Canada and the United States will be in communities across CPKC's network patrolling railway property and conducting rail safety presentations to educate the public on the dangers of unsafe behaviour around trains and tracks.

CPKC de México, through our Alto Total campaign, will help spread the message of #VesVíasPiensaEnTren (#SeeTracksThinkTrain) in conjunction with AMF by educating motorists, cyclists and pedestrians at railway crossings and sharing a message of safety through presentations to students.

"Throughout the year, we work with the rail industry, governments, local law enforcement and communities to raise awareness for public rail safety," said Al Sauve, CPKC Chief of Police Canada. "Rail Safety Week is an important reminder to everyone that rail safety must be an ongoing priority each and every minute of every day."

"Unsafe behaviour at rail crossings or around train tracks can have tragic consequences for families, friends and communities," said Kelly Clough, CPKC Chief of Police U.S. "Working together, we can help prevent tragedies and build safer communities."

CPKC will also support Operation Lifesaver initiatives throughout the week, including the unveiling of rail safety decals that say "Look. Listen. Live." at 15 railway crossings across CPKC's network in Canada.

"Operation Lifesaver Canada is delighted to be marking the 20th anniversary of Rail Safety Week this year. Since 2003, our annual campaign has served to remind Canadians that taking risks near tracks and trains could cost them a limb, or their life," said Sarah Mayes, National Director of Operation Lifesaver Canada. "This year more than ever, we hope Canadians will talk about rail safety with their loved ones and will model rail-safe behaviours, so that we can #STOPTrackTragedies."

"Rail Safety Week focuses awareness and education activities around the country into seven exciting days. Daily themes feature rail safety tips emphasizing crossing safety for drivers, trespass prevention for pedestrians, safe practices for transit riders, no photos on tracks and more," said Rachel Maleh, Executive Director of Operation Lifesaver, Inc. "During this annual observance, safety partners like CPKC join us for a concentrated week of sharing the important rail safety message. We are thankful for CPKC's commitment to Operation Lifesaver, Inc. during Rail Safety Week and throughout the year, as well as their commitment to rail safety each and every day. Everyone can help make their communities safer. Know the facts, recognize the signs, make good decisions and join us. Together, we can #STOPTrackTragedies."

Follow CPKC's Rail Safety Week messages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. Like or share our videos to help promote rail safety.

Visit Operation Lifesaver (Canada), Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (U.S.) and AMF to learn more about Rail Safety Week and how to become a rail safety ambassador.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

About CPKC Police Service

The CPKC Police Service is a fully accredited police agency operating in both Canada and the United States created by Federal Statute with full federal, state and provincial powers. CPKC Police Service officers are peace officers as defined by the Criminal Code. The CPKC Police Service plays an important role by contributing to public safety and enforcement activities in the communities where CPKC operates. CPKC Police Service officers promote public safety through trespasser abatement patrols, enforcement of traffic legislation at and near railway crossings and participation in education activities to raise awareness of community safety issues. The CPKC Police Services also help to protect the critical infrastructure of Canada and the U.S. by ensuring supply chain integrity and ensuring the operational efficiency of the transportation network.

About Operation Lifesaver Canada

Operation Lifesaver Canada is a national public rail-safety program sponsored by Transport Canada, the Railway Association of Canada and its members, including CN, CPKC, VIA Rail, Metrolinx, Exo, West Coast Express and Genesee & Wyoming, among others. Through its national network of Rail Safety Ambassadors, partnerships with safety councils, police, the trucking industry and community groups, and innovative tools such as its virtual-reality Look. Listen. Live. campaign, Operation Lifesaver Canada works to save lives by educating Canadians about the hazards of trespassing on railway property and failing to exercise caution at rail crossings. Canadians can keep up-to-date on the latest rail safety news by visiting operationlifesaver.ca.

About Operation Lifesaver

Operation Lifesaver is a nonprofit public safety education and awareness organization dedicated to stopping track tragedies. For more than 50 years, Operation Lifesaver programs have saved lives via public awareness campaigns and a network of trained volunteers across the U.S. who give free presentations encouraging safe behavior near railroad tracks and trains. The Operation Lifesaver, Inc. national office supports the efforts of state programs in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Explore Operation Lifesaver, Inc.'s virtual library of rail safety materials on the oli.org website. Learn more about Operation Lifesaver, Inc., the annual observance of Rail Safety Week, how to request a free presentation and become a volunteer. Follow Operation Lifesaver, Inc. on social media via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube.

About Mexican Association of Railroads

The AMF's main purpose is to promote rail freight transportation, increasing its contribution to the competitiveness of the Mexican economy. For this purpose and with the representation of its members, the AMF collaborates with the authorities of the executive and legislative branches to promote that the regulation of the railway service promotes it effectively and that it contributes to the competitiveness of the Mexican economy, in terms of safety and healthy coexistence with the communities through which we travel. Additionally, the Association collaborates with other modes of transportation with the purpose of achieving an effective intermodal scheme. Also, we coordinate with other Chambers and User Associations, advancing an agenda that identifies areas of opportunity and joint solutions.

