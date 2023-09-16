VAPORESSO Lands at InterTabac 2023 to Showcase Latest Offerings

DORTMUND, Germany, Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, the leading brand in the vaping industry, has brought its latest innovations to InterTabac, the world's largest trade fair for tobacco products and smoking accessories. From September 14 – 16, new offerings from VAPORESSO's ARMOUR, LUXE, and XROS series are highlighted at booth B12, showcasing a plethora of new features at the forefront of vaping technology that enables users to savor the best taste in every puff.

Taking center stage are VAPORESSO ARMOUR Max and ARMOUR S – the latest dual and single vape kits that feature thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) material and COREX heating technology to offer unparalleled rigidity and flavor enjoyment. From tank to mod, the two products are enveloped with a stretch-and-drop-resistant enclosure to ensure greater durability, coupled with VAPORESSO's innovative iTank 2 and the GTi coil platform providing unmatched flavor accuracy and a 50% longer coil lifespan.

Craft from the ground up the deliver a more enjoyable yet simplified experience for Direct-to-Lung (DTL) vapers, both ARMOUR Max and S boast a more compact form factor but offer longer vaping time. A minimalist and robust push-to-open battery cover takes convenience to a new level, streamlining the battery-swapping and charging experience while offering another layer of protection. At its core, the ARMOUR is driven by the AXON chipset, offering a wide array of modes for a professional vaping experience. A TFT screen paired with a user-friendly interface ensures clarity and ease of use, making it accessible to both experienced and new vapers alike.

Alongside the ARMOUR lineup, VAPORESSO also spotlighted two new members to its LUXE Q family, LUXE Q2 and Q2 SE. Sporting a sleek design featuring a leather finish that offers a sweat-free, smudge-free gripping experience, both products are powered by VAPORESSO's COREX heating technology and AXON chipset, with adjointable airflow allowing users to self-tailor the devices to their style and needs. Meanwhile, compatibility with LUXE Q pods gives full options to vapers who prefer nic salt and freebase e-liquids.

Showcasing an innovative and engaging display setting, VAPORESSO's booth has been a bustling hub of activity, drawing a steady stream of visitors over the course of the three-day event. The excitement and interest surrounding the booth were evident, with a significant number of attendees expressing a keen interest in the brand's latest product offerings.

