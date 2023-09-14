UL Solutions Enhances Restricted Substance Management Software to Help Clients Identify PFAS in Product Data and Aid Compliance Management

UL Solutions' latest product stewardship software enhancement identifies a group of chemicals known as PFAS in product data, helping customers navigate evolving regulatory requirements and meet stakeholder expectations.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced an addition to its restricted substance and chemical data management software that helps clients to quickly identify perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in product and product portfolio data. This new capability helps manufacturers and suppliers to navigate critical business decisions and manage compliance with PFAS regulations throughout the supply chain.

UL Solutions announced an addition to its restricted substance and chemical data management software that helps clients to quickly identify perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in product and product portfolio data. (PRNewswire)

A large group of synthetic chemicals, PFAS are used to make coatings and products that resist water, dirt, heat and grease. Due to their strong carbon-fluorine bonds, some PFAS do not degrade easily and are often described as forever chemicals.

"The increased concern surrounding PFAS and their broad use in common consumer products is creating global disruption in product development and material sourcing," said Adam Sawyer, director of solutions management in the Supply Chain Insights group at UL Solutions. "Our regulatory experts have been working with customers to develop the PFAS enhancement to our compliance management software. The PFAS enhancement enables an analysis of restricted substances' regulatory status, providing customers with the latest information for more informed decision-making to address PFAS requirements."

UL Solutions' PFAS enhancement can quickly and accurately identify which products might require material replacements to comply with emerging requirements. Product data can be systemically collected, stored and assessed against the latest PFAS regulations and more. The software identifies materials containing PFAS by product category while providing data necessary to make strategic decisions regarding material substitution, produce reports, and communicate potential risks.

"Despite increased regulatory activity, there is not a harmonized approach to dealing with PFAS. Requirements can vary by region, country and state, as well as product type and application, adding layers of complexity and challenges for manufacturers, suppliers and retailers. Our ability to constantly monitor regulations and update our software accordingly is among the reasons why global brands have chosen UL Solutions to support their regulatory compliance management needs for nearly 40 years," said Sawyer.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Press Contacts:

Tyler Khan

UL Solutions

ULNews@UL.com

T: +1 (847) 664.2139

Steven Brewster

UL Solutions

ULNews@UL.com

T: +1 (847) 664.8425

UL Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/UL Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UL Solutions