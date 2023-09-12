Youtheory Continues Support for the Jessie Rees Foundation in Upcoming Auction at the NEGU Golf Classic

The Wellness-focused Company Will Join Forces with the Irvine-Based Non-profit at the Auction on September 18, Where All Donations Will Support Kids Fighting Cancer

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Youtheory, a science-backed supplement company, continues their long standing relationship with the Jessie Rees Foundation, a global non-profit organization dedicated to helping kids battling cancer to "Never Ever Give Up" (NEGU), in an auction at the NEGU Golf Classic in the height of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month on Monday, September 18. Youtheory will be contributing a basket of their award-winning supplements to be auctioned, where all proceeds will go directly to encouraging kids and families to NEGU. The upcoming event marks the fifth year Youtheory has supported the NEGU initiative, showcasing their continued dedication to the charity.

Jessie Joy Rees stuffing JoyJars to deliver to kids battling cancer in the hospital. (Photo credit: Jessie Rees Foundation.) (PRNewswire)

The Jessie Rees Foundation was inspired by eleven-year-old Jessica Joy Rees (Jessie), who fought terminal brain cancer. During Jessie's courageous fight, she realized thousands of other kids fighting cancer couldn't leave the hospital. This inspired Jessie to create her fun filled JoyJars®, 64 oz. plastic jars stuffed with new, age-appropriate toys, games and activities, and deliver them to kids battling cancer to encourage them to NEGU (Never Ever Give Up). Before losing her own fight to cancer, she worked with family and friends to fill more than 3,000 JoyJars. Today, her legacy lives on through the Jessie Rees Foundation. Due to the generosity of thousands of people, companies, and volunteers, more than 450,000 JoyJars have been sent to kids fighting cancer in all 50 states and over 52 countries. While the Jessie Rees Foundation does not focus on curing cancer, the organization does help cure bad days, providing love, hope and joy.

"We are incredibly proud and humbled to be able to continue supporting the Jessie Rees Foundation," said Darren Rude, Founder of Youtheory. "Together, we envision a brighter future for these brave children and their families. Our goal is to continue to inspire and uplift, embodying the spirit of compassion that drives us all."

"We are beyond grateful to have the support of Youtheory," said Erik Rees, CEO of the Jessie Rees Foundation and Jessie's dad. "The company's dedication to Jessie's mission is so important to us as we continue to help courageous kids and their families NEGU during their battle with cancer."

To show support for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month beginning September 1, the Jessie Rees Foundation launched the #iNEGU Challenge with the goal of raising $25,000. Each time someone writes iNEGU on their hands, or holds up a sign, and posts a photo on social media tagged #iNEGU, the organization receives $25 from a donor. Those funds are used to create and deliver a JoyJar to a child battling cancer. This year's challenge will fund the holiday-themed Winter Wonderful JoyJars created and delivered to kids who are unable to be at home to celebrate the holidays. It also will fund the Hope for the Holidays program, providing $1,000 checks to families.

About Youtheory

Youtheory® is a Southern California-based lifestyle brand on a mission to inspire wellness in all™. It is youtheory's goal to develop pure, safe, and innovative supplements that improve one's health, beauty, and overall well-being. Youtheory believes that its products are only as good as the ingredients, so youtheory travels the world to source the highest quality raw materials from the places where they are cultivated best. From farm to retail shelf, youtheory is committed to best-in-class manufacturing processes, which guarantee purity, potency, and traceability of every product that is made and put on the shelf. Youtheory is part of the Jamieson Wellness portfolio of natural health brands. Learn more at https://youtheory.com/. Follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Jessie Rees Foundation

The Jessie Rees Foundation was inspired by a courageous and compassionate eleven-year-old girl named Jessica Joy Rees, who was best known as "Jessie." Friends and family describe Jessie as a faith-filled, athletic, caring, and loving girl who courageously fought two brain tumors (DIPG) from March 3, 2011, to January 5, 2012. During Jessie's courageous fight, she realized thousands of other kids fighting cancer couldn't leave the hospital. This burden inspired Jessie to create her fun filled JoyJars®, 64 oz. plastic jars stuffed with new, age-appropriate toys, games and activities for kids fighting cancer. Jessie also visited kids battling cancer and encouraged them with her message and motto to NEGU (Never Ever Give Up). Before losing her own fight to cancer, she worked with family and friends to fill more than 3,000 JoyJars® and encouraged thousands more to NEGU.

Today, her legacy lives on through the Jessie Rees Foundation. Due to the generosity of thousands of people, companies, and volunteers, more than 450,000 JoyJars® have been sent to kids fighting cancer in all 50 states and over 52 countries. While the Jessie Rees Foundation does not focus on curing cancer, the organization does help cure bad days, providing love, hope and joy. For more information, visit www.negu.org.

Contact: pr@youtheory.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Youtheory