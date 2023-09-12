WorkWave to Launch Dynamic Routing for RealGreen, Enabling Customers to Automate the Routing Process in Seconds

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave® , a leading provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a field service business's life cycle, has announced plans to launch Dynamic Routing for its RealGreen product, giving customers the ability to plan the most efficient route in minutes with just the push of a button. Dynamic Routing is set to launch later this year.

RealGreen by WorkWave has a strong presence at this year's ELEVATE conference (September 10-12, 2023), informing current and prospective customers of the benefits of Dynamic Routing compared to its current Routing Assistant software.

Dynamic Routing builds upon Service Assistant's original Routing Assistant, giving users access to real world scenarios around time windows, technician schedules, vehicle capacity, traffic patterns and service type prioritization, allowing for true route optimization. This enables users to create the most time and cost efficient routes. Routes will honor complex business constraints, and all essential routing tasks will be automated while still allowing the flexibility to make real-time adjustments if needed.

"Our customers require a simple and efficient workflow in order to fulfill appointments and drive their business forward," said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "By providing them the reliability of simple and optimized routing, they can reallocate their energies to other more pressing aspects of their business, ultimately saving money and helping to plan for the future."

Additional Dynamic Routing key benefits include:

Saving on fuel

Reducing drive time

Adding more jobs per vehicle

Engaged, satisfied technicians

Integration with Service Assistant

Product experts from RealGreen — as well as other WorkWave products Coalmarch and ServiceBot — will be at booth #1129 at ELEVATE September 10-12 to give demos, answer questions and give advice as to how to streamline day-to-day operations and increase cash flow.

To learn more about Dynamic Routing, stop by booth #1129 at ELEVATE or contact a RealGreen customer representative at (888) 345-2154. To discover WorkWave's full suite of products, please visit here .

About WorkWave

As the field service software industry leader for over 40 years, WorkWave delivers technology and services to help field service companies to grow their business, service their customers and maximize their money. Its solutions support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last-mile delivery. WorkWave has been recognized as an Inc. Power Partner, a Top 100 Software Company, and a Cloud Award winner. For more information, visit workwave.com .

