Target Teams Up with Fashion-Meets-Philanthropy Lifestyle Brand Kendra Scott for Long-Term Strategic Partnership to Bring Joy to More Families and Communities

The retailer's latest long-term strategic partnership will usher in an assortment of more than 200 exclusive jewelry items and accessories, with most under $40

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and fashion-meets-philanthropy lifestyle brand Kendra Scott today announced a strategic, long-term partnership to purposefully bring joy to more families and communities, through an exclusive collection and dedicated shopping experience with Kendra Scott at Target. The partnership will offer quality jewelry and accessories at incredible prices on Target.com and in select Target stores beginning Oct. 22, 2023.

As two leading style destinations, Target and Kendra Scott are known for offering inspirational designs, and together, they have created a new, exclusive collection that will update regularly and can only be found at Target. The collection offers newly designed products at affordable prices – with prices starting at $15 and the majority of items under $40 – and creates a new way for Kendra Scott fans to engage with their favorite jewelry brand.

"Target is known for democratizing style and I'm so proud of how our strategic partnership with Kendra Scott builds on that legacy of making great design accessible to all," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "With over 200 items, most priced at under $40, this exclusive collection is fun, stylish, and exactly the kind of affordable joy our guests are looking for when they shop at Target."

"Family, fashion, and philanthropy are the guiding principles of the Kendra Scott brand, and closely connect to Target's purpose of bringing joy to all families," said Kendra Scott, founder, executive chairwoman and chief creative officer of Kendra Scott, LLC. "We partnered with Target as they have a strong presence in our local communities, the place that matters the most to us. Together, we're introducing a quality, style forward collection and celebrating both brands' shared commitment to our communities."

The Collection

The Kendra Scott at Target collection will include more than 200 new, exclusive pieces, from necklaces, rings and earrings to ring dishes and jewelry storage, all featuring beloved Kendra Scott designs, genuine stones, 14K gold over brass and other quality metals. Collection highlights include:

Colorful and classic Kendra Scott silhouettes including the Emma and the Eleanor jewelry suites, made utilizing fan-favorite materials like 14K gold over brass and Mother of Pearl.

The Kendra Scott at Target Jessa collection features bold and trendy statement pieces offering a big dose of sparkle and glam, reimagined for contemporary audiences, featuring hoop and tassel earrings, a strand necklace, and more.

Iconic and sparkly standouts from the Kendra Scott at Target Scarlett suite of chain necklaces and bracelets.

The first collection will be available beginning Oct. 22, 2023, and the collection will refresh multiple times each year with a number of items that will carry forward from season to season.

The Shopping Experience

Guests will be able to shop the Kendra Scott at Target assortment through a dedicated brand experience on Target.com, featuring top collection picks from Kendra Scott and style inspiration. At select Target stores, guests will find a dedicated Kendra Scott at Target experience within the jewelry and accessories department, featuring branding, styling mirrors and more. Target stores in Edina, MN, Katy, Texas and Austin Arboretum in Texas, will be flagship locations for the partnership, offering an expanded Kendra Scott at Target assortment and experience. Each flagship store location will host in-store launch activations on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Guests can shop their Kendra Scott at Target items however they choose – whether in store, on Target.com or the Target app or via Target's same-day pickup options, including Drive Up and Order Pickup for the convenient, affordable, joyful experience they'll only find at Target.

For more information about the Kendra Scott at Target collection, visit Target.com.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott LLC was founded in 2002 by Kendra Scott, who serves as Founder, Executive Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer of her namesake lifestyle brand. Known for its design and material innovation, use of color, and signature shapes, Kendra Scott offers Fashion, Demi-Fine and Fine Jewelry, watches, engagement rings, home accessories, and a men's collection, Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott. The company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy," and has donated over $50M to philanthropic organizations since 2010. Kendra Scott's customer-centric omni-channel approach includes a network of 130+ namesake experiential stores and pop-up locations, wholesale partners, including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Dillard's, and 850+ specialty boutiques. With over 2,600 employees, the Austin-based company was honored as one of Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022. Learn more at KendraScott.com.

