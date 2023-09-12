DataDome Appoints Chris Raniere as Chief Revenue Officer to Further Scale Customer Acquisition & Expansion

Hiring of Global Revenue Leader Marks Company Milestone as It Experiences Tremendous Growth

NEW YORK , Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDome , a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot management, today announced that Chris Raniere has joined its leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer. Raniere brings more than 15 years of experience with a successful track record in driving top line revenues, growing profits and leading high performance cultures. In this role, he will scale new customer acquisition and expand existing customers' protection by deploying the full suite of DataDome solutions, ensuring online businesses are wholly protected against today's sophisticated automated threats.

"Chris's appointment as our Chief Revenue Officer represents an exciting milestone for DataDome as the demand for bot and online fraud protection soars across all industries, and we continue to enjoy tremendous growth," said Benjamin Fabre, DataDome's CEO. "He is an effective leader with unmatched experience building relationships with and selling to CISOs, and has demonstrated an ability to drive results in highly competitive markets. Chris will be instrumental in delivering full spectrum protection to large enterprises across the globe, delivering a devestating blow to fraudsters worldwide."

"There's no denying bots impact a broad array of digital interactions, making effective bot management an essential tool for ensuring a secure and optimal online environment for businesses and customers alike," said Chris Raniere, DataDome's Chief Revenue Officer. "DataDome's innovation and customer satisfaction is at the forefront of the company's success, and I couldn't be more excited to join such a customer-centric team and contribute to their continued growth journey."

Raniere joins DataDome from Ontinue, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer and played a pivotal role in orchestrating remarkable revenue growth and introducing new routes to market, including the spin-off of Ontinue from Open Systems, and cross-selling new business lines. Prior to Ontinue, Raniere spent several years at SecureWorks, a market leader in Managed Detection and Response, leading their customer acquisition and expansion.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of announcing DataDome's inclusion in the 2023 Inc. 5000 , its channel partner program expansion , as well as closing $42M in Series C funding to advance the fight against bad bot developers and online fraud. DataDome has received widespread recognition in the past year for its market-leading detection and mitigation capabilities. It is Great Place to Work certified, is a G2 leader in Bot Detection & Mitigation, and has won numerous industry awards .

About DataDome

DataDome's bot and online fraud protection detects and mitigates attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Our machine learning solution analyzes 3 trillion data points per day to adapt to new threats in real time. Our 24/7 SOC experts protect hundreds of high-profile brands worldwide, including Rakuten and AngelList. A force multiplier for IT security teams, DataDome is fully transparent, easy to deploy, and frictionless for consumers. DataDome was named a Strong Performer in the 2022 Forrester Wave: Bot Management and ranked a top G2 Leader in Bot Detection & Mitigation in 2022 & 2023.

