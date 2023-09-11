FATHER-AND-DAUGHTER DESIGN TEAM BEHIND LEONARDO RETURNS TO NEW YORK FASHION WEEK FOR THE SS24 SEASON WITH A COVETED SPOT AT THE OFFICIAL NYFW VENUE

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leonardo Fifth Avenue (L5A) returned to New York Fashion Week for its second consecutive year, this time showing in The Mezzanine at Spring Studios, the official NYFW location. The San Juan-Orlando based brand also hosted in-person Watch Parties at its retail locations in Florida, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic.

The only father-and-daughter design duo to show at NYFW, Leonardo Cordero Suria, 54, and Ana Sofia Cordero, 28, introduced Unfiltered, a collection that aims to provide a sense of balance in an unpredictable world. Nature itself is the essence of the collection, seen in raw and beautiful earthy pigments depicting a range of softened clay-like surfaces, along with deep, dark tones. The texture is a key element driving the beauty behind these looks, from contrasting matte to shiny and uneven surfaces made with premium fabrics that blend seamlessly together. Raw edges and asymmetrical details create a contrast between polished and edgy.

"To be able to present at the NYFS is a great honor and a testament to the evolution and longevity of L5A," Cordero Suria said. "What began as a formalwear brand for men decades ago, it is now redefining elegance by taking a streetwear approach to some pieces, reinventing jackets, being more playful with textures and color palettes, and defying perceived gender norms with female suits that are as empowering as they are feminine."

Cordero Suria designs together with daughter Ana Sofia, who brings the trends and urban influence of her generation to the process.

"We are two generations, two styles, and one brand," said Ana Sofia, who trained in Milan. "We are both very passionate, and that passion can run high at times, but the outcome of that dynamic is an explosion of creativity that results in daring and unique pieces."

The collection includes various styles such as single-breasted coats using different textures and colors, as well as statement tuxedos showcasing an elegant yet modern expression. Details such as patch pockets, appliqués, and fringe form part of the collection. Pockets are the standout finishing touch inspired by an elevated streetwear style. In each design, L5A redefines the conversation on tailoring and focuses on breathable, summer-weight suiting fabrics while maintaining the brand's formal essence. Suits and smart separates are less structured, making them a proposition for a gender-inclusive alternative.

The runway show included Chinese celebrity model Lu Xianren , known as "The Village Super Model," who went viral on social media after making videos of himself against stunning countryside backdrops while wearing designs he created with items collected in nature. Other VIP guests included famous TikTok star Rami Zein (16 million+ followers), actor Jayson Aaron, famous tattoo artist Miryam Lumpini and Actor Eric West.

