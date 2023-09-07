Waterdrop Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Inc. ("Waterdrop", the "Company" or "we") (NYSE: WDH), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Financial and Operational Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2023

Resilient business performance: For the second quarter of 2023, the first-year premiums ("FYP") generated through our Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace amounted to RMB2,197.0 million ( US$303.0 million ), representing an increase of 29.8% quarter over quarter. Our net operating revenue was RMB678.7 million ( US$93.6 million ), representing an increase of 12.0% quarter over quarter.

Positive operating cash flow: As of June 30, 2023 , our cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments balance amounted to RMB3,399.2 million ( US$468.8 million ). We continued to generate positive operating cash flow, and have cash outflow of investing and financing activities.

Further expanded product offerings: As of June 30, 2023 , we offered 1,050 insurance products on our platform, as compared with 876 as of March 31, 2023 . In the second quarter of 2023, the FYP generated from critical illness insurance products accounted for 21.8% of overall FYP generated through our Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace.

As of June 30, 2023 , around 439 million people cumulatively had donated an aggregate of approximately RMB60.1 billion to over 2.95 million patients through Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding.

Mr. Peng Shen, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Waterdrop, commented, "In the second quarter, we continued on a high-quality user-centric development trajectory, achieving a net operating revenue of RMB678.7 million and a net profit of RMB21.7 million.

In the second quarter, our insurance business witnessed a sequential growth in the number of new users and maintained a consistently high policy renewal rate. Meanwhile, we continued to innovate on product offerings and unveiled the Blue Ocean Lifetime Health Insurance, a groundbreaking medical insurance policy that facilitates connections to pioneering overseas medical interventions and pharmaceuticals.

As for the medical crowdfunding business, our Operational Transparency Committee continuously monitored the authenticity of fundraising activities, safeguarding the rights of patients and donors. We also further refined our consultant services, as part of the efforts to promote industry best practices and the orderly development of the entire sector.

E-Find Platform maintained a high growth momentum. In the second quarter, we collaborated with 132 pharmaceutical companies and CROs and successfully enrolled more than 900 patients. We also onboarded 80 new clinical trial programs, a testament to our solid performance in digital patient recruiting. It is worth noting that during this quarter our CRO business achieved significant progress by initiating the first full-cycle clinical trial operation project.

Looking forward, we will continue to integrate resources and maximize our advantages in the domestic insurance and healthcare industry."

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023

Operating revenue, net

Net operating revenue for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 3.2% year over year to RMB678.7 million (US$93.6 million) from RMB701.4 million for the same period of 2022. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, net operating revenue increased by 12.0%.

Insurance-related income includes insurance brokerage income and technical service income. Insurance brokerage income represents brokerage commissions earned from insurance companies. Technical service income is derived from providing technical services including customer relationship maintenance, customer complaint management, claim review, and user referral services, among other things, to insurance companies, insurance brokers, and agency companies. Our insurance-related income amounted to RMB597.4 million ( US$82.4 million ) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 4.6% year over year from RMB625.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, which was mainly due to the decrease in technical service income.

Crowdfunding service fees represent the service income earned when patients successfully withdraw the proceeds from their crowdfunding campaigns. Our role is to operate the Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding platform to provide crowdfunding related services through the internet, enabling patients with significant medical bills to seek help from caring hearts through technology (the "medical crowdfunding services"). Our medical crowdfunding services generally consist of providing technical and internet support, managing, reviewing and supervising the crowdfunding campaigns, providing comprehensive risk management and anti- fraud measures, and facilitating the collection and transfer of the funds. Since April 7, 2022 , our crowdfunding platform has ceased to fully subsidize the related cost and started to charge a service fee of 3% of the funds raised, up to a maximum amount of RMB5,000 for a single campaign. Considering the specific situation of each case, we may selectively subsidize the service fee for certain patients with special needs. For the second quarter of 2023, we generated RMB44.7 million ( US$6.2 million ) in service fees, representing a decrease of 20.3% year over year from RMB56.1 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Digital clinical trial solution income represents the service income earned from our customers mainly including biopharmaceutical companies and leading biotechnology companies. We match qualified and suitable patients for enrollment in clinical trials for our customers and generate digital clinical trial solution revenue for successful matches and we typically charge our customers a fixed unit price per successful match. For the second quarter of 2023, our clinical trial solution income amounted to RMB29.4 million ( US$4.0 million ), as compared to RMB11.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Operating costs and expenses

Operating costs and expenses increased by 32.1% year over year to RMB720.3 million (US$99.3 million) for the second quarter of 2023. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, operating costs and expenses increased by 20.9%.

Operating costs increased by 36.2% year over year to RMB333.1 million ( US$45.9 million ) for the second quarter of 2023, as compared with RMB244.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, which was primarily driven by (i) a RMB74.2 million increase in costs of referral and service fees, and (ii) a RMB8.9 million increase in the costs for patient recruitment consultants team. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, operating costs increased by 34.3% in the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to the RMB60.9 million increase in costs of referral and service fees.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 41.6% year over year to RMB204.5 million ( US$28.2 million ) for the second quarter of 2023, as compared with RMB144.4 million for the same quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase of RMB50.7 million in marketing expenses to third-party traffic channels. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, sales and marketing expenses increased by 18.0% in the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to the RMB29.0 million increase in marketing expenses to third-party traffic channels partially offset by RMB8.6 million decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

General and administrative expenses increased by 11.6% year over year to RMB96.0 million ( US$13.2 million ) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB86.1 million for the same quarter of 2022. The year-over-year variance was due to an increase of RMB9.9 million in professional service fees. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, general and administrative expenses remained stable, due to the increase of RMB10.1 million professional service fees, offset by the decrease of RMB8.3 million in share-based compensation expenses.

Research and development expenses increased by 23.1% year over year to RMB86.7 million ( US$12.0 million ) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB70.4 million for the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to RMB15.0 million increases in research and development personnel costs and share-based compensation expenses. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, research and development expenses increased by 10.2% from RMB78.7 million , which was mainly due to RMB6.5 million increases in research and development personnel costs and share-based compensation expenses.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB41.6 million (US$5.7 million), as compared with an operating profit of RMB155.9 million for the second quarter of 2022 and an operating profit of RMB10.3 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB37.6 million (US$5.2 million), as compared with RMB15.2 million for the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the increase in our short-term investments.

Income tax benefit for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB10.5 million (US$1.4 million), as compared with RMB19.8 million for the same period of 2022.

Net profit attributable to Waterdrop for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB21.7 million (US$3.0 million), as compared with RMB206.9 million for the same period of 2022, and RMB49.7 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net profit attributable to Waterdrop for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB50.3 million (US$6.9 million), as compared with RMB232.5 million for the same period of 2022, and RMB96.4 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had combined cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB3,399.2 million (US$468.8 million), as compared with RMB3,704.5 million as of December 31, 2022.

Share Repurchase Plans

Pursuant to the share repurchase program launched in September 2021 and amended in September 2022, as of August 31, 2023, we cumulatively repurchased approximately 37.5 million ADSs from the open market with cash for a total consideration of approximately US$86.1 million.

On September 6, 2023, the board of the Company (the "Board") has approved a new share repurchase program. Under the new program, the Company is authorized to repurchase its own ordinary shares in the form of American depository shares with an aggregate value of up to US$50 million in the twelve-month period through September 6, 2024. The program will be funded by existing cash on the Company's balance sheet. The decision is made based on the management's confidence in both the external environment and the sound development of the Company. The proposed repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The timing and dollar amount of repurchase transactions will be subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") Rule 10b-18 and/or Rule 10b5-1 requirements. The Board will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size or suspend or discontinue the program.

Supplemental Information

Prior to this quarter, we operated and managed our business as a single segment. Starting from the second quarter of 2023, our chief operating decision makers start to manage the business by three operating segments and assess the performance and allocate resources under the new operating segment structure.

Therefore, we organize and report our business in three operating segments:

Insurance, which mainly includes Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and technical support service;

Crowdfunding, which mainly includes Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding; and

Others, which mainly include Digital Clinical Trial Solution and other new initiatives.

As a result, we have updated our segments reporting information to reflect the new operating and reporting structure.

Comparative figures were retrospectively adjusted to conform to this presentation.









































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended









June 30, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023









RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD









(All amounts in thousands)





Operating revenue, net

































Insurance

625,927

536,343

597,437

82,390

1,254,162

1,133,780

156,355





Crowdfunding

56,061

42,022

44,677

6,161

56,061

86,699

11,956





Others

19,430

27,800

36,586

5,046

39,883

64,386

8,880





Total consolidated operating revenue, net

701,418

606,165

678,700

93,597

1,350,106

1,284,865

177,191





Operating profit/(loss)

































Insurance

270,843

154,955

99,759

13,757

551,687

254,714

35,127





Crowdfunding

(45,783)

(61,134)

(64,131)

(8,844)

(150,336)

(125,265)

(17,275)





Others

(43,392)

(36,567)

(47,877)

(6,603)

(80,031)

(84,444)

(11,647)





Total segment operating profit/(loss)

181,668

57,254

(12,249)

(1,690)

321,320

45,005

6,205





Unallocated item*

(25,745)

(46,926)

(29,393)

(4,053)

(48,752)

(76,319)

(10,525)





Total consolidated operating profit/(loss)

155,923

10,328

(41,642)

(5,743)

272,568

(31,314)

(4,320)





Total other income

31,264

36,771

52,835

7,287

70,898

89,606

12,357





Profit before income tax

187,187

47,099

11,193

1,544

343,466

58,292

8,037





Income tax benefit/(expense)

19,756

2,626

10,504

1,449

(31,565)

13,130

1,811





Net profit

206,943

49,725

21,697

2,993

311,901

71,422

9,848









































* The share-based compensation represents an unallocated item in the segment information because our management does not consider this as part of the segment operating performance measure.

Recent Development

Status Update of Acquisition of Cunzhen Qiushi

Since the previously announced acquisition plan of Shenzhen Cunzhen Qiushi Technology Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Cunzhen Qiushi", also known as "Shenlanbao") on June 9, 2023, the Company, as planned, firstly acquired 56% of the equity interest of Cunzhen Qiushi on July 4, 2023. The Company will acquire 4% of the equity interest of Cunzhen Qiushi at the second closing, which is expected to take place within six months after the first closing. The remaining 40% equity interest of Cunzhen Qiushi will be acquired in three batches in the following three years, subject to certain closing conditions.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD" or "US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2023 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measure, adjusted net profit, in evaluating the Company's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted net profit represents net profit excluding share-based compensation expense and foreign currency exchange gain or losses. Such adjustments have no impact on income tax.

The non-GAAP financial measure is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's historical non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted net profit presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measure presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measure differently, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure to our data.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Waterdrop may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Waterdrop's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Waterdrop's mission, goals and strategies; Waterdrop's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the insurance, medical crowdfunding and healthcare industry in China; Waterdrop's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; Waterdrop's expectations regarding its relationships with consumers, insurance carriers and other partners; competition in the industry and relevant government policies and regulations relating to insurance, medical crowdfunding and healthcare industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Waterdrop's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Waterdrop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Conference Call Information

About Waterdrop Inc.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact

WATERDROP INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)



As of

December 31,2022

June 30,2023

RMB

RMB

USD Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 1,574,171

644,340

88,859 Restricted cash 517,364

536,890

74,041 Short-term investments 2,130,377

2,754,859

379,912 Accounts receivable, net 675,796

836,777

115,397 Current contract assets 450,085

471,233

64,986 Amount due from related parties 358

240

33 Prepaid expense and other assets 342,468

255,534

35,241 Total current assets 5,690,619

5,499,873

758,469 Non-current assets









Non-current contract assets 103,591

110,460

15,233 Property, equipment and software, net 31,397

33,898

4,675 Intangible assets, net 56,614

56,571

7,801 Long-term investments 11,969

98,586

13,596 Right of use assets, net 18,447

68,186

9,403 Deferred tax assets 6,166

9,796

1,351 Goodwill 3,420

3,420

472 Total non-current assets 231,604

380,917

52,531 Total assets 5,922,223

5,880,790

811,000











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Amount due to related parties 11,553

11,734

1,618 Insurance premium payables 516,661

555,903

76,663 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 584,123

627,347

86,515 Current lease liabilities 9,354

30,229

4,169 Total current liabilities 1,121,691

1,225,213

168,965 Non-current liabilities









Non-current lease liabilities 4,701

37,899

5,227 Deferred tax liabilities 29,703

15,700

2,165 Total non-current liabilities 34,404

53,599

7,392 Total liabilities 1,156,095

1,278,812

176,357











Shareholders' equity









Class A ordinary shares 108

111

15 Class B ordinary shares 27

27

4 Treasury stock (3)

(9)

(1) Additional paid-in capital 7,384,670

7,085,097

977,080 Accumulated other comprehensive income 108,245

174,514

24,067 Accumulated deficit (2,726,919)

(2,657,762)

(366,522) Total shareholders' equity 4,766,128

4,601,978

634,643 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 5,922,223

5,880,790

811,000

WATERDROP INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)

















For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD





























Operating revenue, net

701,418

606,165

678,700

93,597

1,350,106

1,284,865

177,191 Operating costs and expenses(i)



























Operating costs

(244,616)

(247,983)

(333,140)

(45,942)

(399,496)

(581,123)

(80,141) Sales and marketing expenses

(144,423)

(173,401)

(204,548)

(28,208)

(348,766)

(377,949)

(52,122) General and administrative expenses

(86,054)

(95,798)

(95,997)

(13,239)

(188,049)

(191,795)

(26,450) Research and development expenses

(70,402)

(78,655)

(86,657)

(11,951)

(141,227)

(165,312)

(22,798) Total operating costs and expenses

(545,495)

(595,837)

(720,342)

(99,340)

(1,077,538)

(1,316,179)

(181,511) Operating profit/(loss)

155,923

10,328

(41,642)

(5,743)

272,568

(31,314)

(4,320) Other income



























Interest income

15,213

30,876

37,618

5,188

29,705

68,494

9,446 Foreign currency exchange gain

163

282

838

116

816

1,120

154 Others, net

15,888

5,613

14,379

1,983

40,377

19,992

2,757 Profit before income tax

187,187

47,099

11,193

1,544

343,466

58,292

8,037 Income tax benefit/(expense)

19,756

2,626

10,504

1,449

(31,565)

13,130

1,811 Net profit attributable to Waterdrop Inc.

206,943

49,725

21,697

2,993

311,901

71,422

9,848 Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders

206,943

49,725

21,697

2,993

311,901

71,422

9,848 Net profit

206,943

49,725

21,697

2,993

311,901

71,422

9,848 Other comprehensive income:



























Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax

83,901

3,386

64,434

8,886

76,118

67,820

9,353 Unrealized gains/(loss) on available for sale investments, net of tax

3,100

1,957

(3,508)

(484)

4,172

(1,551)

(214) Total Comprehensive income

293,944

55,068

82,623

11,395

392,191

137,691

18,987 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

net profit per share



























Basic

3,926,602,657

3,866,785,745

3,795,521,186

3,795,521,186

3,932,647,108

3,831,316,817

3,831,316,817 Diluted

4,006,060,346

4,027,428,601

3,949,592,050

3,949,592,050

4,009,442,628

3,988,673,677

3,988,673,677 Net profit per share attributable to ordinary shareholders



























Basic

0.05

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.08

0.02

0.00 Diluted

0.05

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.08

0.02

0.00



























































(i) Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows.

























































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD





























Sales and marketing expenses

(1,771)

(16,529)

(7,888)

(1,088)

(4,573)

(24,417)

(3,367) General and administrative expenses

(19,976)

(26,460)

(18,122)

(2,499)

(36,897)

(44,582)

(6,148) Research and development expenses

(3,998)

(3,937)

(3,383)

(466)

(7,282)

(7,320)

(1,010) Total

(25,745)

(46,926)

(29,393)

(4,053)

(48,752)

(76,319)

(10,525)

WATERDROP INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD





























Net profit

206,943

49,725

21,697

2,993

311,901

71,422

9,848 Add:



























Share-based compensation expense

25,745

46,926

29,393

4,053

48,752

76,319

10,525 Foreign currency exchange gain

(163)

(282)

(838)

(116)

(816)

(1,120)

(154) Adjusted net profit

232,525

96,369

50,252

6,930

359,837

146,621

20,219

