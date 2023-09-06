WeRideTogether Bolsters Management Team, Announces Appointment of Executive Director Michaela Shepherd, and Program & Partnerships Director Kathryn McClain

Led by Experts in Social Work and Business Administration, New Team Focused on Growing Organization's Mission to Develop and Provide Much-needed Educational, Awareness, and Prevention Resources Around Sexual Misconduct

WOODSIDE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- #WeRideTogether announced the addition of two new executives, Executive Director Michaela Shepherd, and Programs & Partners Director Kathryn McClain. Bringing MBAs and a Masters in social work, these two new leaders will help guide the growth of this important organization dedicated to empowering, informing and uniting athletic communities around sexual misconduct prevention.

Michaela Shepherd, MBA , worked as a professional hunter/jumper rider and trainer, and as a senior researcher at Sterling-Rice Group, before shifting her focus to inclusive leadership, socially responsible enterprises, and nonprofits. As the Executive Director of #WeRideTogether, a newly created position, her immediate goals include:

Securing additional funding by continuing to build educational programs that adhere to #WeRideTogether's mission and vision

Introducing annual fundraising events

Embedding #WeRideTogether into the DNA of all sports, ranging from grassroots clubs to NGBs

Making educational and support materials accessible to stakeholders (all athletes, parents, coaches, and athletic organizations)

These efforts will build the foundation for #WeRideTogether's integration into all sports, help create collaborations with new organizations such as the Paralympics and cultivate mutually beneficial strategic brand partnerships.

Kathryn McClain, MBA, MSW , comes on board as the Program and Partnerships Director, also a newly created role at the organization. With a competitive athletic background in volleyball, rowing, and triathlon, and her Master of Social Work and Master of Business Administration education, she brings a diverse skill set to #WeRideTogether that is hands-on, and experience based.

Her immediate goals are to continue developing trauma-informed and athlete-informed content, officially launch the #WeRideTogether Team Rep program and Spread the Word program to involve over 50 athletes/coaches/community members, supplying these liaisons with pledges, codes of conduct, and resources curated for their sports team or organizations. Kathryn will also establish relationships with private and public education institutions and provide customized preventative presentations and resources. Her longer-term priorities include building an advisory board with mental health experts, research foundations, and athlete associations to continue strengthening the non-profit's position as a leader in trauma-informed and athlete-informed preventative best practices.

"Michaela and Kathryn bring unbelievable skill sets to #WeRideTogether and will help further our mission to ensure athletic communities everywhere have access to the prevention, education, and best practices needed to prevent and ultimately eliminate sexual misconduct in sport," said Carrie Kehring, Founder of #WeRideTogether. "I am very proud of the work we have done so far and am incredibly excited to have the assistance and expertise of these two talented women to help grow #WeRideTogether's presence and impact."

#WeRideTogether started as an awareness campaign and educational website designed to empower, inform, and unite the equestrian community around sexual misconduct prevention. The organization has since grown into a 501(c)(3) with the mission to make sports environments safer for all athletes. #WeRideTogether believes everyone has the right to learn, play, and compete without fear of abuse. #WeRideTogether is committed to creating the radical change needed to fulfill that mission by addressing education and awareness, creating a safe place for survivors to find resources and share their voices, and eliminating the stigma around these necessary conversations.

Visit WeRideTogether.today to watch compelling PSAs, find educational tools and resources, and learn how you can help keep sports safe for everyone. You can also make a tax-deductible donation here to support #WeRideTogether's mission.

