Medscape Kicks Off Virtual Live Event Series 'Medscape Masters'

Medscape's Editor-in-Chief Eric Topol talks COVID-19, RSV and Flu Season with the CDC's Manisha Patel

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall's triple threat of COVID-19, flu and adult RSV has prompted new warnings for the medical community. On September 19, Medscape editors will host the first event in its all-new series, "Medscape Masters," in which experts address the most pressing current medical issues.

The first event "COVID-19, Flu and RSV: How the 'Tripledemic' Impacts Your Practice," will feature Eric J. Topol, MD, Medscape's editor-in-chief, and Manisha Patel, MD, MS, MBA, who currently serves as the chief medical officer for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD) and is a captain in the U.S. Public Health Service at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The panel will be moderated by Neha Pathak, MD, FACP, DipABLM, WebMD's chief physician editor of health and lifestyle medicine.

"Medscape Masters will offer insight and expertise into the ever-changing world of patient care, especially within our first event," said Dr. Topol. "This year's COVID-19, flu and RSV season is expected to affect patients across the country, and it's important for physicians to be aware of treatments and preventive options to offer their patients."

The Medscape Masters virtual event series will provide actionable clinical and professional insight that physicians are not able to access elsewhere, bringing together prominent experts in their respective fields.

Upcoming topics in later events will include a debate on whether patients should have immediate electronic access to cancer testing results, as well as a discussion on AI's involvement in the healthcare industry.

Visit the link here to register for the first Medscape Masters event on September 19.

About Medscape

Medscape is the leading source of clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for health care professionals. Medscape offers specialists, primary care physicians, and other health professionals the most robust and integrated medical information and educational tools. Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free C.M.E. and C.E. courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals. Medscape is a subsidiary of WebMD Health Corp.

About WebMD

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands Company, is the leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, health plans, and health systems through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, Krames, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org ®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

