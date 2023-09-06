Home Solutions Provider Leaf Home™ Celebrates Transformational Year

Increased Consumer Demand Has Led to Office Openings, New Hires, Product Expansion

HUDSON, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, the leading direct-to-consumer provider of home improvement products and solutions, announced its continued investment to meet homeowners' needs by opening new offices—including an increased New York City footprint—adding expertise to its executive team and expanding its product line.

Leaf Home (PRNewswire)

As the country's housing infrastructure ages, Leaf Home's solutions—including gutter protection (LeafFilter), home safety, water purification, windows and doors, and other home enhancement products—are in higher demand than ever. With a 16% CAGR over the past three years, Leaf Home has made 2023 a year focused on setting the foundation for even larger ambitions.

Company Growth and Product Expansion

The median age of homes in America is 37 years old, with 59 of the 82 million U.S. single-family homes aged more than 20 years. As homeowners delay optional projects and renovations—evidenced by home improvement stocks seeing a downgrade—mandatory projects that impact the safety of their aging homes must remain a top priority.

To address this growing challenge, Leaf Home has made massive investments in its future to ensure all consumers have a safe home. The 4,000+ person company now has 200+ locations in North America, including 23 new offices that opened this year.

Leaf Home's latest product offering, Bdurable garage flooring, is now available in three cities (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Cleveland, Ohio, and St. Petersburg, Florida) with a national launch set for later this year. Due to the growing demand for garage floor renovations, the new product capability was a natural fit.

"Our goal is to be the first choice for homeowners," said Leaf Home CEO Jon Bostock. "Over the years, we've expanded from a single product company to a holistic home solutions provider, and with that expansion, we remain committed to making home ownership easier than ever."

Expanding New York City Corporate Office

Alongside the expansion of the company's operational footprint across the nation, Leaf Home is also deepening its talent bench in key corporate functions needed to support the scale of its direct-to-consumer business. Earlier this year, the company hired NY-based Chief Growth Officer Nina George to lead all aspects of consumer marketing. George's leadership experience at digitally-powered businesses BrainPOP and Rent The Runway, coupled with her direct-to-consumer marketing expertise, made her uniquely suited to drive Leaf Home's expansion plans.

To support the expansion of the team in New York City, the company will be opening a new office location in Midtown Manhattan. "When I joined Leaf Home, it was a commitment to building a world class growth organization," George said. "It was also a commitment to the city of New York, where I have lived and worked for the last 12 years. We have an amazing team in the city already, and this new space will help us continue to grow our talent and collaborate in a more dynamic environment."

Leaf Home's Future

"As we look ahead to 2024, our team remains committed to helping homeowners maintain safety and comfort through our products," Bostock said. "Our expanded marketing capabilities and new product segments mean we can reach more homeowners at their various life stages, from first time home buyers to those who are aging in place. We have a big vision for the future of our company and this year has been focused on laying that foundation."

To learn more about job openings at Leaf Home, visit leafhome.com.careers/

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home is the leading provider of technology-driven home solutions, including gutter protection, home safety, water purification, windows and doors, and other home enhancement products. With more than 50% of consumers worried about the cost and effort of home maintenance, Leaf Home focuses on enhancing the safety, enjoyment and comfort of homeowners and their families. Trusted by millions of homeowners across U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home and its products have earned numerous awards and recognition from Good Housekeeping, Qualified Remodeler, Angi, Consumer Reports, This Old House and more. Leaf Home has been consistently named one of the fastest growing private companies by Inc 5000 and recognized as a top employer nationally. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

Media Contact: Shannon Tucker, leafhome@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leaf Home Solutions