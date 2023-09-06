Cement Masons and Plasterers Health and Welfare Trust Partners with Vera Whole Health, Now Part of apree health, to Provide New Healthcare Benefits to Members

Cement Masons and Plasterers Health and Welfare Trust Partners with Vera Whole Health, Now Part of apree health, to Provide New Healthcare Benefits to Members

Value-based care model offers differentiated engagement experience to address whole health and deliver improved health outcomes

SEATTLE, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cement Masons and Plasterers Health and Welfare Trust has partnered with advanced primary care provider Vera Whole Health and digital health innovator Castlight Health, now part of apree health , to provide more than 3,500 medically enrolled members and their families with a differentiated healthcare experience that delivers improved health outcomes at a reduced total cost of care.

apree health Logo (PRNewsfoto/apree health) (PRNewswire)

Eligible members and their families (ages 3+) now have access to high-quality advanced primary care through a network of five Vera Care Centers that are conveniently located in the Puget Sound region—with a sixth location planned to open in spring 2024. Primary care at Vera Care Centers will be provided with no out-of-pocket cost–no copays, co-insurance and deductibles. Additionally, they can easily access the Castlight mobile app to search for providers, view benefits and medical claims, connect with Care Guides to talk to experts on healthcare benefits and get help in finding care, plus much more.

"By partnering with Vera and Castlight, we are taking a significant step to ensure our members receive the highest standard of care," said Eric Coffelt, Business Manager, Local 528 and Chairman of the Health & Welfare Trust. "We believe this partnership will not only help us control escalating healthcare costs—but most importantly—provide our members and their families with the kind of quality care and digital tools they need to live happier, healthier lives."

This proven value-based care model combines the best in clinical care and digital navigation to provide members with a differentiated engagement experience with health and care, improved health outcomes, and more affordable healthcare. A connected care team of primary care providers, behavioral health clinicians, and health coaches support the whole health of each member while providing preventive care, acute and urgent care, and chronic disease management. Advanced primary care prioritizes the value of health, not the volume of procedures, and moves away from the traditional fee-for-service (FFS) payment model. It fosters strong, trusted patient-provider relationships, offers increased access to high-quality primary care with expanded services and longer appointment times (both virtually and in person), utilizes the industry's most robust digital navigation platform to engage each member in their unique healthcare journey, and coordinates high-quality referral management when needed.

"We are proud to partner with Cement Masons and Plasterers Health and Welfare Trust to provide their hard-working members with the kind of healthcare experience and health outcomes they deserve," said Kevin Wang, chief medical officer, apree health. "Our innovative healthcare solution puts the person at the very center of everything we do—supporting a person's whole health by meeting their unique and evolving needs. Together, we're tackling the complexities of the healthcare system and offering a differentiated experience that truly provides more affordable, accessible, and convenient high-quality care."

For more information about Cement Masons and Plasterers Health and Welfare Trust visit www.cementmasonstrust.com . To learn more about how apree health's suite of solutions are transforming lives through better health, visit www.apreehealth.com

About apree health

apree health brings together a best-in-class engagement platform with an advanced primary care model to provide a vastly better health and care experience, improve outcomes, and significantly lower the total cost of care for a population. Its proven solutions are built on a robust data and technology foundation that provides a rich understanding of each person, a navigation experience that engages individuals in their health and care, and an integrated care team that manages the individual's whole health. apree health was formed when leading advanced primary care provider Vera Whole Health merged with digital health innovator Castlight Health in 2022. Both companies were founded in 2008. apree health partners with top U.S. employers, leading provider groups, and some of the country's largest, most progressive health plans.

Media Contact:

Deanna Konesni

apree health

deanna.konesni@apree.health

412-965-4270

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE apree health