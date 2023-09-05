More than 400 Health Care Professionals to Gather in Chicago (and Virtually) to Improve Health Care

More than 400 Health Care Professionals to Gather in Chicago (and Virtually) to Improve Health Care

Focus: Transforming Board Certification

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the leading not-for-profit organization that oversees U.S. physician and medical specialist certification, will host ABMS Conference 2023 September 19-21 at the Loews O'Hare Hotel in Rosemont, Ill.

ABMS Conference 2023 (PRNewswire)

ABMS Conference 2023 is the premier meeting on the certification of health care professionals, with a focus on assessment, improvement, professionalism, and professional development. Interactive sessions will explore critical topics such as board certification, quality improvement, continuing certification, medical education, assessment and psychometrics, physician well-being, DEI, generative AI, and policy. Participants will share innovative collaborations, evidence-based research, and best practices that accelerate the transformation of certification and the delivery of high-quality care.

The conference was developed for professionals and leaders from ABMS Member Boards, medical and professional societies, hospitals and health systems, academic medical centers, quality and practice improvement sectors, continuing medical education, and health care certification organizations.

ABMS Conference 2023 will feature two and a half days of sessions, including 35 concurrent break sessions, two plenaries, more than 30 posters, 19 exhibitors, and many networking opportunities. The conference will be hosted in a hybrid format, offering in-person and virtual options. Those attending online can livestream the conference's main content, including both plenary sessions, breakout sessions, the closing session, as well as view this year's posters.

ABMS Conference 2023 highlights include:

Opening Plenary—Providing Health Care in Challenging Times (September 19)

Matthew Wynia , MD, MPH, FACP, Director of the Center for Bioethics and Humanities, University of Colorado , Anschutz Medical Campus Director of the Center for Bioethics and Humanities,, Anschutz Medical Campus

Susan M. Ramin , MD, Associate Executive Director of MOC, American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology Associate Executive Director of MOC, American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Jesse M. Ehrenfeld , MD, MPH, President, American Medical Association President, American Medical Association

The Lois Margaret Nora Endowed Lecture Plenary—The Competency-Based Medical Education Framework: Its Potential For Application in Lifelong Learning (September 20)

Dowin Boatright , MD, MBA, MHS, Vice Chair for Research, Ronald O. Perelman Department of Emergency Medicine Associate Professor, Emergency Medicine & Population Health, NYU Grossman School of Medicine Vice Chair for Research, Ronald O. Perelman Department of Emergency Medicine Associate Professor, Emergency Medicine & Population Health, NYU Grossman School of Medicine

Holly Caretta-Weyer, MD, MHPE, Associate Residency Program Director and Director of Evaluation and Assessment, Stanford University School of Medicine Associate Residency Program Director and Director of Evaluation and Assessment,School of Medicine

Warren P. Newton , MD, MPH, President and CEO, American Board of Family Medicine President and CEO, American Board of Family Medicine

The ABMS 2023 Conference Premier Sponsor is AMA Ed Hub and the Supporting Sponsors are Data Recognition Corporation, Alpine Testing Solutions, and DelCor Technology Solutions.

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than 975,000 physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 40 specialties and 89 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Board of Medical Specialties