Life Time Unveils Company's First Ground-Up Pickleball Club in Chanhassen, Minnesota

Opening in early 2024, Life Time Pickleball Chanhassen will feature indoor and outdoor courts

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As pickleball continues its explosive growth trajectory, Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand and the largest provider of permanent pickleball courts in the country, today announced the groundbreaking of Life Time Pickleball Chanhassen, the Company's first ground-up pickleball location in the country.

Life Time Chanhassen Pickleball is expected to be completed in early 2024. The 25,000-square-foot building, adjacent to the Life Time Chanhassen, Minn. athletic country club, will feature eight indoor and seven outdoor pickleball courts, along with a viewing area, lounge, dressing rooms and more.

The company is seeking additional locations for its pickleball focused concept as it continues advancing its goal of having 1,000 or more pickleball courts by the end of next year.

"Life Time has been all-in on pickleball since 2021 and we aren't slowing down as our members, and new members, continue to demonstrate their growing passion for this sport in Minnesota and beyond," said Bahram Akradi, Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO. "We're committed to delivering the best experiences and serving our members with unmatched places and programs that help them live healthier, happier lives, and Life Time Pickleball Chanhassen is yet another component of this commitment."

Life Time currently operates more than 60 permanent pickleball courts across 12 of its Minnesota clubs, and nearly 600 across the country. More than 250,000 people have played pickleball on Life Time's Minnesota courts so far this year.

As the nation's premier pickleball provider, Major League Pickleball (MLP) and the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) work closely with Life Time as a host location for their most prominent tournaments featuring the world's top players. Additionally, the company has adopted DUPR as its rating system for players and has launched its own tournament series, The Pickleball Classic, along with other events, training, leagues and play to help everyone from new to established pickleball players of all ages.

Since early 2022, Life Time has constructed indoor and outdoor pickleball courts at a rate of five new permanent courts each week – many with viewing areas, stadium seating, and social lounges. Life Time is the largest owner and operator of both pickleball and tennis courts.

