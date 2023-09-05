SkyView
Gamelancer Media Corp. Opens the Market

Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jon Dwyer, Chief Executive Officer, Gamelancer Media Corp. (("Gamelancer" or the "Company") (TSX: GMNG), and his team joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market.

Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat channels.

