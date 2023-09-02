Infinix ZERO 30 5G Makes Debut on the Occasion of the Venice International Film Festival, Invites Global Vloggers to 'Capture Your Own Story' at the Mobile Vlog Awards

Infinix ZERO 30 5G Makes Debut on the Occasion of the Venice International Film Festival, Invites Global Vloggers to 'Capture Your Own Story' at the Mobile Vlog Awards

Gathering World-Leading Vloggers and Media on the Panel of " New Image, New Lifestyle. Cinema in the New Media, Capture Your Own Story" Organized on 1st September at the Italian Pavilion in Venice, Infinix Launches the Mobile Vlog Awards of Infinix(MVA) and Debuts Latest ZERO SERIES on the Occasion of the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

VENICE, Italy, Sept. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix today revealed its latest edition to the Infinix ZERO Smartphone series, the Infinix ZERO 30 5G and the flagship ZERO BOOK laptop at the 'Story On' event in Venice. As a collaborator in organizing the panel session "New Image, New Lifestyle. Cinema in the New Media, Capture Your Own Story" organized on 1st September at the Italian Pavilion in Venice, Infinix invited leading vloggers from around the world to celebrate and explore the technical advances in smartphone camera technology, and the democratization of filmmaking.

Lake Hu, CMO of Infinix (PRNewswire)

Infinix also showcased Infinix fan documentaries capturing life with Infinix brand smartphones, and launched the Mobile Vlog Awards of Infinix (MVA) - 'Capture Your Own Story', inviting vloggers from around the world to contribute to the evolution of mobile imaging, capture life uniquely by crafting short film videos that reflect their individuality.

Lake Hu, Infinix CMO

Italian Pavilion Forum "New Image, New Lifestyle. Cinema in the New Media, Capture Your Own Story"

Global press and media including Forbes, Digital trends, GSMArena, GBA temp, Yanko Design, and MakeUseOf attended the Italian Pavilion Forum "New Image, New Lifestyle. Cinema in the New Media, Capture Your Own Story", representing leading voices in worlds of tech, lifestyle, photography, and cinematography. Attendees were invited to celebrate and explore an exciting new era where mid-tier smartphones like the new Infinix ZERO 30 5G offer best-in-class Ultra HD (4K/60FPS) front camera video recording.

'Capture Our Own Story' - Mobile Vlog Awards

The Mobile Vlog Awards of Infinix (MVA) - 'Capture Your Own Story' was also launched, inviting users around the world to compete for prizes by sharing their own cinematic vlog creations. Attendees were also shown an exclusive documentary created by Infinix fans, demonstrating the incredible potential of smartphones for professional, cinematic-style filmmaking. Inviting vloggers of all types, and backgrounds to contribute to the evolution of mobile imaging, the Mobile Vlog Awards of Infinix (MVA) encourages young creators worldwide to harness the advanced video capabilities of Infinix smartphones.

Infinix ZERO 30 5G Launch Event: 'Story On' in 4K /60FPS

It is proved to be the perfect time to give the world its first glimpse of the all new Infinix ZERO 30 5G smartphone on the occasion of the Venice International Film Festival. Designed for the creation of professional-grade vlog videos, ZERO 30 5G defines a new category of mid-range smartphone. Integrating a front camera with support for 4K/60FPS video recording with comprehensive photography tools and filters, ZERO 30 5G boasts best-in-class performance in a strikingly attractive design.Furthermore, Infinix has successfully pioneered a groundbreaking technology known as the "Explorer Satellite Communication Technology," based on a Long-Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN) satellite system. This revolutionary system is set to lead a communication technology revolution in the latter half of the year. As a brand dedicated to the youth, Infinix has always upheld the belief in providing emerging technologies and innovative experiences for young individuals, creating more possibilities and opportunities.

After being treated to a masquerade dance opening ceremony to introduce the Infinix brand, Infinix CMO Lake Hu made a general summary of Infinix vision of smartphone development, introducing the 'Story On' concept. The new Infinix ZERO 30 5G was then unveiled on stage by Infinix India CEO, Anish Kapoor.

"This collaboration with the Infinix and the Italian Pavilion Forum 'New Image, New Lifestyle. Cinema in the New Media, Capture Your Own Story' has been a truly landmark event which synergizes the advancements of technology, and humanity's natural urge to create, self-express and capture life as it really is," commented Infinix CMO Lake Hu. "It was fantastic to see the Venice Debut event bring together world-leading vloggers, filmmakers and technologists under one roof, in one of the most romantic cities in the world, to celebrate the future of cinematic storytelling."

"We created the Infinix ZERO 30 5G to challenge the definition of mid-tier smartphone photography and video, making professional grade hardware and software more accessible to more people than ever," said Infinix India CEO, Anish Kapoor. "This fusion of features provides young people on a budget with the tools to create ultra-high-definition video content that moves far beyond selfies, to achieve new heights of creative expression."

About INFINIX

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

Anish Kapoor, CMO of Infinix India (Middle) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INFINIX MOBILITY