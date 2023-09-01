HALO COLLAR INTRODUCES NEW AI-DRIVEN HALO 3

The Most Accurate GPS Dog Fence Ever Created

Plus Real Time Location on Any Cellular Network Worldwide

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo announced its newest model, the Halo Collar 3, which contains advanced features in both the collar's hardware and software design, creating the most accurate GPS dog fence ever created. The new PrecisionGPS™ software uses proprietary AI-driven technology and machine learning to leverage only the most direct GPS satellite signals when calculating your dog's location and to discard false signals caused by transmissions that bounce off of buildings, trees and other objects. Plus, its new, active GPS antenna provides stronger reception in areas with poor coverage or obstructions, while also delivering a 20% longer battery life than the previous model. Halo Collar 3 also offers revolutionary universal-carrier connectivity, which automatically connects to any cellular carrier automatically, selecting the one with the strongest and fastest signal - anywhere in the world at no extra cost. In the US, this means seamless transitions between carriers such as Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile while your dogs are out and about, thus providing nearly ubiquitous connectivity and the real time location of your dog anytime, anywhere.

(PRNewswire)

Co-founded by world renowned dog behaviorist Cesar Millan, Halo incorporates Millan's expertise with dog psychology to deliver built-in training technology that gently teaches dogs to respond quickly and consistently to customizable prevention and encouragement feedback, including a variety of sounds and vibrations meant as a timely touch. All feedback is customizable, so pet parents can find what works best to keep their dog comfortable and safe. Pet owners can use this training to establish virtual boundaries set up with the app, while also observing the real-time GPS location of their dogs, keeping them both protected and easy to locate wherever they may go.

"With Halo, you can now communicate with your dog in a way that was previously not possible, allowing you to keep your dog safe and secure with the power of technology," said Halo co-founder Cesar Millan.

Halo Collar 3 will have a new customizable fit strap that allows Halo Collar pack members to find the perfect fit for their dog. The collar will also come in two bright, new colors, Orchid and Sunburst, with matching straps and cases, along with the classic colors, Graphite and Ivory. Halo Collar 3 also includes two new durability enhancements: stronger contact tips that are both easier to install and more secure, and a magnetic charging port, connected via USB-C cable, to sustain the collar's longevity and keep water and debris out of the charging port.

"We are thrilled to be giving dogs and their families the most accurate GPS fence on the market," said Halo co-founder Ken Ehrman. "These first-of-its-kind hardware and design advancements show our continued commitment to providing the best for pet parents everywhere with the most accurate location tracking for dogs."

Now protecting more than 150,000 dogs, Halo is the next generation wireless GPS dog safety system and the only wireless fence that keeps your dog protected everywhere they go. You can instantly create and store up to 20 fences in each collar at the touch of a finger using the Halo app. Plus, the app includes its industry-leading Halo training program, designed and led by world renowned dog behaviorist Cesar Millan.

About Halo Collar

The AI driven Halo Collar™ is the most accurate GPS dog fence ever created. Co-founded by Cesar Millan, this patented system utilizes technology & dog psychology to provide a wireless smart fence, smart training, GPS tracker, and activity tracker combined into one easy-to-use smart collar. The Halo Collar™ utilizes proprietary GPS and GNSS location tracking - keeping them safe and easy to locate should they ever wander too far. Halo protects over 150,000 dogs across the United States each day. For further information and to purchase, please visit: www.halocollar.com .

Media Contact for Halo

Samantha Lassen

samantha.lassen@civic-us.com

732-535-3341

(PRNewswire)

halocollar.com (PRNewsfoto/Halo) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Halo