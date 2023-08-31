LG Labs Introduces DUOBO "Essential Edition" in Response to Customer Feedback

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Labs, the pioneering force behind the revolutionary DUOBO capsule coffee machine, is thrilled to announce the launch of the DUOBO "Essential Edition." This new iteration of the DUOBO coffee machine comes as a direct response to the valuable feedback received from its backers, and it reflects LG Labs' commitment to delivering innovative products that align with customer preferences.

The DUOBO Essential Edition is now accessible to customers, offering the fundamental features of DUOBO at a more affordable price, providing economical benefits. (PRNewswire)

The DUOBO "Essential Edition" retains the core features that have made the original DUOBO a sensation among coffee enthusiasts. Boasting the same dual-capsule extraction system, precise temperature and pressure control via the mobile app, and the ability to create personalized coffee blends, the "Essential Edition" focuses on delivering an exceptional coffee brewing experience at an accessible price point.

Incorporating insights garnered from surveys and VOC (Voice of Customer) interactions with existing backers, LG Labs identified a segment of customers who sought the unmatched brewing capabilities of DUOBO but without the integrated display feature. By heeding the voices of its valued supporters, LG Labs has crafted the DUOBO "Essential Edition" to meet this demand, making the product accessible to a wider range of coffee aficionados.

"Our customers' opinions matter deeply to us," said DUOBO team at LG Labs. "Listening to the feedback of our backers and incorporating their suggestions into our product offerings is a testament to our commitment to customer satisfaction."

The original DUOBO coffee machine, with its captivating full HD IPS display showcasing exclusive animations, and coffee-related information, continues to captivate those seeking an immersive coffee brewing experience. Simultaneously, the DUOBO "Essential Edition" delivers the same exceptional brewing capabilities without the display, providing a cost-effective option for those who prioritize performance and value.

The introduction of the DUOBO "Essential Edition" represents LG Labs' dedication to continuous innovation and customer-centricity. As a company that values its customers' voices and embraces evolution, LG Labs remains at the forefront of delivering unparalleled coffee solutions.

The DUOBO "Essential Edition" is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter, offering a limited-time opportunity for coffee enthusiasts to secure the innovative coffee brewing experience at a special price. To learn more about the DUOBO coffee machine and its essential edition, visit http://bit.ly/47GlKrL.

