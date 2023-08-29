Sacramento Kings Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Milestone Brands

-- Empress 1908 Gin and Dulce Vida Tequila Named the Gin and Tequila Partners of the Kings and Golden 1 Center --

-- Fans will Enjoy Spirits in Classic Cocktails and "Light the Beam" Signature Drink in Arena --

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Sacramento Kings and Milestone Brands announced a three-year partnership naming Empress 1908 Gin as the gin partner and Dulce Vida Tequila as the tequila partner of the team and Golden 1 Center starting this season and continuing through the 2025-26 NBA Season.

"We are excited to partner with Milestone Brands, bringing their premium spirits to our fans and guests," said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. "Together, we will blend the worlds of basketball and mixology to deliver an extraordinary fan experience."

"The Sacramento Kings are such an iconic team and we're incredibly proud to partner with them," said Milestone Brands CEO and Chairman Eric Dopkins, whose family goes back generations in the Sacramento area. "Empress 1908 Gin and Dulce Vida Tequila are premium, hand-crafted spirits that lend themselves incredibly well to delicious cocktails that Sacramento fans can enjoy while cheering on the Kings."

As the proud gin partner, Empress 1908 will be available at all Kings home games and Golden 1 Center events. The signature "Light the Beam" cocktail, including Empress 1908 Indigo Gin and fresh lemonade will be available for fans as well as additional drink specials at bars and concessions. Empress 1908 Gin is a handcrafted, small-batch gin made by Victoria Distillers with eight carefully selected and balanced botanicals. Its approachable flavor provides the perfect base for beautiful, multisensory craft cocktails.

As the proud tequila partner, Dulce Vida will be served in cocktails at all Kings home games and Golden 1 Center events at select concessions. Dulce Vida Tequila is a premium spirit known for its 100% Blue Weber agave, USDA-certified organic and additive-free 80-Proof tequilas, as well as its line of infused tequilas, which are low in calories and all made with real fruit.

Through this partnership, fans will also have the opportunity to participate in engaging retail activations and enjoy both spirits in restaurants and bars throughout the Sacramento area.

About Empress 1908 Gin

Handcrafted in small batch copper-pot stills, Empress 1908 Gin is made by Victoria Distillers and inspired by the legendary Fairmont Empress Hotel in Victoria, British Columbia. On top of traditional botanicals, we add a signature blend of black tea served at the Empress Hotel and butterfly pea blossom, a natural herb that balances the traditional citrus notes of gin with a warm herbal earthiness and gives the gin its natural indigo color. Empress 1908's combination of exquisite taste, delicate aroma, soft texture, and remarkable presentation provide the perfect base for a new aesthetic of cocktail creation and enjoyment. Please visit www.empressgin.com for more information.

Empress 1908 Gin is a part of the family of Milestone Brands LLC, a premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas that was founded in 2016 by two local entrepreneurs and veterans of the beverage and spirits industry, Eric Dopkins, former CEO of Deep Eddy Vodka and Chad Auler, creator of Savvy Vodka and co-founder of Deep Eddy Vodka. As a national spirits supplier, acquirer, innovator and marketer of alcohol beverage brands, Milestone's portfolio also includes Dulce Vida Spirits , Campo Bravo Tequila , Naranja Orange Liqueur and American Born Whiskey .

About Dulce Vida

Dulce Vida is tequila, pure and simple. With a core range of tequilas made with 100% Blue Weber agave and USDA-certified organic, the premium spirits brand was founded in Austin, Texas in 2009 and is produced in Jalisco, Mexico in the village of San Ignacio Cerro Gordo at Campanario (NOM 1443). Sustainability and attention to detail are inherent at every step, from harvest through distillation and aging. The expansive portfolio includes a core range of Blanco, Reposado and Añejo tequila - produced at both 80 proof and 100 proof - plus a 100-Proof Extra Añejo. Dulce Vida is also recognized for their flavor infused tequilas, made with real fruit including Pineapple Jalapeño, Lime and Grapefruit. Additionally, Dulce Vida offers ready-to-drink cocktails including Paloma, Margarita and Watermelon Margarita varieties. Please visit www.dulcevidaspirits.com for more information.

Dulce Vida Tequila is a part of the family of Milestone Brands, LLC, a premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas that was founded in 2016 by two local entrepreneurs and veterans of the beverage and spirits industry, Eric Dopkins, former CEO of Deep Eddy Vodka and Chad Auler, creator of Savvy Vodka and co-founder of Deep Eddy Vodka. As a national spirits supplier, acquirer, innovator and marketer of alcohol beverage brands, Milestone's portfolio also includes Empress 1908 Gin , Campo Bravo Tequila , Naranja Orange Liqueur and American Born Whiskey .

