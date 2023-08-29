Knowledge Services Extends Cybersecurity Leadership with Former State CIO, Fred Brittain, as VP of Information Security

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to further fortify its commitment to information security and technology leadership, Knowledge Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Fred Brittain, formerly Chief Information Officer of the State of Maine, as the new Vice President of Information Security.

Brittain brings with him a wealth of expertise, garnered from over 25 years of distinguished service in the public sector. With a proven track record of leading teams to implement robust security measures and driving technological innovation, Fred is well-equipped to lead Knowledge Services information security initiatives into a new era of excellence. He officially joined the Knowledge Services team on August 28th and will be based out of Augusta, Maine.

In his most recent role as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the State of Maine, Brittain played a pivotal role in shaping the state's technological landscape. His in-depth understanding of state government operations will facilitate closer collaboration with the StateRAMP Program Management Office Team within Knowledge Services, strengthening relationships with clients and partners alike.

"We are excited to welcome Fred to Knowledge Services. His remarkable background in leading complex initiatives and his exceptional leadership skills within the public sector make him the perfect choice to guide our information security efforts. With Fred on board, we are well-positioned to drive innovation, resilience, and strategic growth," said Dave Stenger, CIO of Knowledge Services.

As the new Vice President of Information Security, Brittain will be responsible for steering the information security team and enhancing the company's cybersecurity posture. His extensive experience and comprehensive knowledge of the many cybersecurity challenges our nation faces uniquely positions him to lead Knowledge Services' information security team.

"I am excited to join Knowledge Services and contribute to their mission of providing innovative information solutions," said Fred Brittain. "As the digital landscape continues to evolve, maintaining robust information security measures is paramount. I look forward to leveraging my experience to ensure Knowledge Services remains at the forefront of safeguarding critical data."

Brittain's appointment comes at a pivotal moment, as organizations across various sectors are grappling with the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape. His insights and leadership will play a crucial role in steering Knowledge Services towards greater heights of excellence.

About Knowledge Services:

Knowledge Services is a technology and professional services organization providing both public and private sector organizations with innovative cloud solutions and services within the cybersecurity and workforce management fields. Founded and established in 1994 by Julie Bielawski, CEO, Knowledge Services is a certified Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE) headquartered in Indianapolis. Known for their client-driven innovations, Knowledge Services serves as the Program Management Office for StateRAMP providing NIST 800-53 compliance management as well as serving as the largest public sector Managed Service Provider in the United States. Learn more at https://www.knowledgeservices.com/.

