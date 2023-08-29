Avocados From Mexico® Partners with the College Football Playoff to Become the Official Avocado of the CFP

The first produce brand to partner with the CFP debuts "Guacgating" to inspire shoppers as they plan fall football tailgates

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Football season is right around the corner, and no game day celebration is complete without guac! That's why Avocados From Mexico®, the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., has partnered with the College Football Playoff (CFP) to become the official avocado of the CFP, making it the first produce brand to ever join forces with college football's pinnacle national championship event.

In honor of this perfect pairing, Avocados From Mexico will make tailgating even better by introducing hungry football fans to "Guacgating" this season. A Guacgate is a new twist on the "Homegate" – a tailgate hosted at home – that combines the fun of cheering on your team with family and friends with a heaping spread of fresh guacamole made with Avocados From Mexico.

It is anticipated that college football will draw in over 26 million passionate viewers, watching broadcasts of more than 1,700 games over 13 weeks.1 Guacamole is a must-have during football season and is a win for retailers and consumers alike, as avocados increase basket size by an average of $45.2 That presents a ripe opportunity to reach shoppers in-store, as half of shoppers cite that avocados are served or prepared at their gatherings in connection with football games3.

"More than 130 million Americans are interested in homegating4," said Stephanie Bazan, Avocados From Mexico's Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Execution. "And the CFP National Championship viewership has grown 18% year over year5. This partnership is an incredible opportunity for us to reach those shoppers in-store to ensure they add fresh Avocados From Mexico to their shopping list."

Throughout this Guacgating season, the official avocado of the CFP is taking college football excitement to the next level, ensuring shoppers have easy access to avocados with in-store promotional programs, consumer savings, thematic packaging, and digital engagement.

Winning activation details include:

Fresh limited-edition packaging: Retailers can kick off anticipation for avocados with attention-getting displays like a football-shaped avocado bin that will help make avocados easy for shoppers to spot.

Savory savings for shoppers: When shoppers buy four avocados, they can simply snap a photo of the receipt and upload by scanning the QR code on in-store bins to receive an instant $1 cash back.

Game day guac plan: Shoppers can visit . Shoppers can visit avocadosfrommexico.com for avocado-based recipes to help fans up their guac game

Retailers can build excitement by utilizing Avocados From Mexico merchandise displays while supplies last, spreading the avo-love and inspiring shoppers to host their own game-changing Guacgate. They can also use Avocados From Mexico merchandise to create college football-themed events for their shoppers.

"Avocados From Mexico has built a deep connection to football, as the first produce brand to advertise in the Big Game and now the first produce brand to advertise with the College Football Playoff," said Alvaro Luque, Avocados From Mexico President and CEO. "We have the majority share of the category from October to December6 and are committed to reinforcing that time period for avocados. Guacamole is a cornerstone of many gameday spreads, and we are excited to share the goodness and connect with college football fans in a new way this season."

The week of the CFP National Championship drives the highest average EQ lift from the prior week than any other time of the year, including Cinco de Mayo and the Big Game itself, lifting an average of 19%.7 Those results prove that Avocados From Mexico and college football go together like chips and guacamole, and not just because both guac and championships come in bowls!

To learn more about Avocados From Mexico, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com, Facebook (facebook.com/avocadosfrommexico), Instagram (@avocadosfrommexico) or Twitter (@AvosFromMexico). #MakeItBetter #AvocadosFromMexico

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

