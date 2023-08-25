SAM NAZARIAN'S CASA DANI & KATSUYA RESTAURANTS BY SBE UNITE TO BRING MEDITERRANEAN AND JAPANESE CUISINES TO A FLAGSHIP CULINARY EPICENTER IN LOS ANGELES AT WESTFIELD CENTURY CITY

sbe's culinary powerhouses, Casa Dani by Chef Dani Garcia and Katsuya Century City, are poised to become a culinary destination in Los Angeles, offering an exceptional dining experience that combines the best of Mediterranean and Japanese cuisines under one roof.

On the heels of a $7 Million commitment for Zouk LA, sbe reinvests a transformative $18 Million into the buildout of Casa Dani and Katsuya Century City - a collective $25 Million injection into the heart of Los Angeles.

The venue, spanning 17,000 square feet with seating capacity for 400 guests, was meticulously crafted by the renowned architecture and design firm Rockwell Group. This space will play host to a trio of bars, including an open-air Katsuya Beer Garden, an atrium arrival area, the terrace with views to Beverly and Hollywood Hills and the remarkable individual Katsuya and Casa Dani dining rooms.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates world-class restaurants, lounges and nightclubs, is proud to announce the much-anticipated upcoming openings of Casa Dani and Katsuya Century City, two exceptional dining destinations poised to captivate food enthusiasts and redefine the culinary landscape in Los Angeles in early 2024. The two restaurants, nestled side-by-side and joined by a beautiful circular bar, boast a prime location in the remarkable Westfield Century City, with a flagship location facing Santa Monica Boulevard.



Casa Dani

Casa Dani, the Spanish-Mediterranean restaurant by 3-star Michelin chef, Dani García, one of Spain's most internationally revered and renowned chefs, pays homage to his Andalusian background while also creating innovative dishes from across the Mediterranean that exemplify his owutstanding avant-garde cuisine.

Chef García, is bringing the same intentional attitude to Los Angeles that he upholds at Casa Dani's bustling New York location which opened in 2021 - Casa Dani is not just a fine dining concept but a showcase of the culture of Spain . Dani Garcia's exceptional culinary style is based on contrasts and tradition; He plays with worldly flavors and cuisines, textures, and even temperatures without losing sight of his Andalusian culinary roots, which are found wall to wall at Casa Dani.

The internationally renowned Chef, known for his creativity and daring approaches in the kitchen, invites guests to indulge in the vibrant flavors and warm ambiance of an authentic Spanish 'comedores' .

The restaurant's design is an extension of the original New York location's abstraction of lush Andalusian courtyards and an intimate atmosphere that transports guests to the Chef's culinary home, which was honored with an Interior Design's Best of Year Award in 2022. Casa Dani Century City's dining room is organized around a central lounge with integrated planters at banquettes to evoke a garden courtyard.

The carefully curated menu will feature an array of flavors and textures that go far beyond paellas, with plates like the battered and fried noodlefish, octopus piled over Andalusian potato salad, and seared artichokes surrounded by a nest of succulent jamón Ibérico.

Katsuya

Adjacent to Casa Dani, Katsuya Century City reintroduces itself with a new look, menu and evolution. Marking the 4th location in Los Angeles and the 11th globally, Katsuya Century City continues the nearly 20-year tradition of excellence that has brought them international acclaim and reinvents the brand for the following 20 years with a fresh new brand identity and menu.

Designed by Rockwell Group, the space pays homage to Japanese craftsmanship while embracing a minimalist aesthetic; featuring a monochrome palette, a celebration of craft, wood joinery, overscaled lighting, and open-air spaces.

The same fusion of traditional and modern can be found on Katsuya's newly-overhauled menu, curated by Master Sushi Chef Katsuya Uechi , who merges the elegance of Japanese cuisine with modern techniques and flavors.

Other than the classics which will remain on the menu, guests will be getting a completely new and refreshed culinary experience from Katsuya Century City that still retains the California Modern showcase for which Katsuya has long been renowned.

Research and development on the new menu is underway, with brunch, lunch and dinner sneak previews showing up as specials on the Katsuya Brentwood menu from time to time.

Executive Quotes

Sam Nazarian, Chairman & CEO, sbe stated, "Katsuya and Casa Dani's opening at Century City marks an extraordinary moment for us. These culinary destinations have been meticulously crafted by The Grupo Dani Garcia team led by CEO, Javier Gutiérrez and Chef Dani Garcia and Katsuya's Chef Katsuya Uechi, to offer an unparalleled dining experience to the surrounding communities, reflecting sbe's essence of innovation and excellence. We continually push for the best spaces across every city we have roots in, and this rare and iconic location is no exception. We are thrilled to present these exceptional concepts to our discerning guests, in a stunning and dynamic space designed by award winning designer and long time partner of two decades of sbe, David Rockwell and his team at Rockwell Group."

David Ruddick, Group Director of Strategic Relationships and New Ventures for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), stated, "The collaboration between sbe and URW marks a significant milestone, representing our first major joint project. The prolific location at Westfield Century City couldn't be a better fit for sbe, given their strong roots and major presence in the nightlife and dining scenes in Los Angeles. sbe's legacy, coupled with the presence of the renowned chefs, Katsuya and Dani Garcia, will undoubtedly add to the allure of Westfield Century City, enhancing its offerings from day to night. With a focus on connecting with locals, tourists, and the business community, the project promises to be a signature addition to Century City's vibrant landscape. The anticipation for the opening is palpable and reflects the shared importance both entities hold in the hearts of Los Angeles residents."

David Rockwell, Founder and President, Rockwell Group, stated,"We are thrilled to be working again with sbe on Casa Dani and Katsuya in Century City. The restaurants celebrate the unique artistry of their chefs to provide guests with memorable culinary experiences. For Casa Dani, we wanted to build upon the Mediterranean-influenced design language we developed for the flagship location in New York while also incorporating some signature elements, including a hand-glazed green fireplace. The new Katsuya is a continuation of our exploration of Japanese craftsmanship and building technique filtered through a minimalist lens."

The simultaneous grand openings of Casa Dani and Katsuya Century City mark an exciting chapter in sbe's culinary expansion, and a pivotal reimagination of two iconic brands. Boasting well over 400 seats collectively, each with distinctive concepts, exceptional cuisine, and remarkable design, these restaurants are set to become go-to destinations for food enthusiasts and design aficionados alike, to immerse themselves in the delectable flavors that have made both brands a global sensation.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates world-class restaurants, lounges and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Over the last decade, sbe has mastered the art of creating desirable destinations; the lifestyle platform included over 100 hotels and 150 restaurants and lounges. In 2020, Sam Nazarian shifted his focus to the culinary and nightlife world by launching Disruptive Restaurant Group (DRG.) DRG incubates and operates globally renowned culinary brands including critically-acclaimed restaurants, lounges and nightclubs. By partnering with an impressive roster of internationally renowned culinary talent, DRG concepts are committed to innovation and setting new industry standards. Restaurants and lounges include: Casa Dani, by three Michelin-starred Chef Dani Garcia; Citizens; Katsuya, by Chef Katsuya Uechi; Kumi; Doheny Room; HYDE; LiFE; and S Bar. Sam Nazarian has consistently demonstrated his ability to anticipate and shape the future of hospitality and gastronomy. With his unwavering passion, entrepreneurial prowess, and a portfolio of iconic brands, Sam has cemented his position as a trailblazer in both the hospitality and culinary world for generations to come. To learn more, visit sbe.com

About Westfield Century City

A Los Angeles escape like no other, nestled amidst acres of open space and beautifully landscaped outdoor plazas, Westfield Century City combines on-trend fashion brands, award-winning chefs and culinary experiences, headline events and entertainment, multi-faceted health and wellness amenities, public art installations, and cultural programming – all in one place. After unveiling a $1 billion makeover in 2017 – the destination now features the West Coast's first Eataly, a new three-level Nordstrom, new two-level Macy's, fully renovated Bloomingdale's, as well as a premium Equinox fitness club and spa. For more information, please visit: https://www.westfield.com/centurycity

About Rockwell Group

Rockwell Group is an interdisciplinary architecture and design firm that emphasizes invention and thought leadership in every project. Founded by David Rockwell, FAIA, the 300-person firm merges performance and architecture to create extraordinary experiences and built environments, including restaurants and hotels, cultural institutions, transportation hubs, and Broadway sets, across the globe.

